Sari start-up in Hyderabad, Six Yards Plus, is celebrating Sankranti this year with a showcase of exquisite weaves from Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We reached out to the founder Mrinalini Shastry to understand the details of the weaves that can be fitting for the Sankranti season and even find a place in your wardrobw as heirloom treasures later.

Pochampally Ikkats

These yarns originate from Bhoodan Pochampally region in Telangana state and are identified by their unique geometric fabrics. "They are known for their elegance and woven in pure mulberry silk which makes these saris immensely wearable," informs Mrinalini.





Bobbili cottons

Maybe not as well-known as Pochampally, but Bobbili saris that come from Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh have their own set of ardent admirers as they are equally easy to carry off. "They are known by their fashionable checks and stripes and you know a Bobbili cotton when you see one," shares Tejasvi Paramkusam, head, operations. They are often available in pop hues and can be styled easily.

Arty motifs on the pallu



Pedana Kalamkaris

Two distinct varieties of Kalamkari Saris, known for their arty motifs, are up for the showcase. The first one form Srilkalahasti in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh is sketched freehand and the other variety from Pedana, near Machlipatnam in Krishna District, have block printed patterns. The Pedana collection that they have on display is crafted from mul cotton and come in subtle colours.

Narayanapet saris



Narayanapet silks

Originating from Narayanapet district of Telangana, these saris can be identified from afar by their distinctive sawtooth and alternating colour-banded borders. Border motifs, colour palette as well as pallu patterns might remind you of weaves from Karnataka and Maharashtra.



Siddipet muthyam gadi

The name of this particular weave is derived from pearl and checks in Telugu. They are woven laboriously, one can spot ikat motifs as well as the white morse-code like lines which cross across the ikat pattern.



Gollabhama saris

Gollabhama from the Deccan state of Telangana. Spot unique colour blocks on them some of them have motifs on the Border as well. They look quite sophisticated when paired with monochrome shirts.





Double Ikat Telia motif saris

Telia Double Ikat Saris are crafted in Koyyalagudem in Telangana with Ikat techniques and have motifs inspired by the Telia Rumals. The weaves harking back to the fishermen of yore are much-loved in this region.

From Cheriyal Chronicles

Cheriyal weaves

These saris are an ode to Cheriyal Paintings created in collaboration with the award-winning artist, Venkataramana. The collection is called Cheriyal Chronicles. Expect an anecdotal narrative in pictorial form on these saris.





The saris are available online and at their Saree Adda at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.