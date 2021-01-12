When it comes to being fashion-forward, Samantha Akkineni has always been quite an icon. From her frilled and layered red-carpet gowns to cut-out, buttoned check suits, the Super Deluxe star knows how to ace the fashion game. Hence all eyes were certainly on Saaki World, her label. And, for this Pongal, the label has a specially-curated display of ethinic wear. The pandemic has restrained all the festivities last year and even in 2021, people are still intimidated by the idea of festive grandeur. But, that does not mean that you are restrained from putting your best foot forward when it comes to the festive vogue. So, for those who haven’t planned their Sankranti outfits yet, indulge in the versatile and quirky Saaki’s silhouettes.

The brand’s collection is a blend of modern charm with festive elegance. Elegant block-prints, Chanderi kurta-sets, textured-rustic sarees are all a part of the Sankranti special. Aesthetically pleasing, these Indian outfits are timeless and the shades of gold, blue and red set the mood for the celebration. It often gets difficult to manage comfort and style especially with festival clothing but the new drop from Saaki,

has managed to ace the balance.

Apart from this collection, you can find stunning ensembles, subtle embroideries and intricate detailing in the other collections.

Available online. Rs. 799 onwards.