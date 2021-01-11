Pearl Uppal Kachru, who helms luxury design house Talking Threads, was always passionate about bringing the work of Indian artisans to the forefront. That creative instinct led to the launch of Talking Threads in 2013, which she founded with her mother, Kulbir Uppal.

A glimpse from Theia

It was in 2020 that she launched the global brand Celeste, and soon after unveiled the debut collection she named Theia. "It is a collection of masterfully hand-beaded, glittering and glorious jackets. Opulent hand embroideries, meticulous details on luxurious fabrics and impeccable tailoring come together in Theia. Each piece in Theia stands out for the hand embroidery," says the founder whose first venture was an online startup, Fashion and You in 2009.

Uber chic!

The artisan connect of this label is high and it informs her design decisions to a large extent. "We work with artisanal clusters across the country in embroidered and woven crafts. We partner with talented artisans in Kashmir, Jaipur, Patiala, Varanasi, Bhuj, Bareilly, Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai and Gurgaon," informs the Gurgaon-based fashion entrepreneur.

Heirloom saris



That apart, the brand is also known for its wedding finery. With socially-distanced weddings going on in full swing, one can bank on their heritage trousseau line. Expect heirloom saris and lehengas, anarkalis and jackets. Apart from that, the jewelled brocades and makhmal embroidered silk velvets stand out as well. Meanwhile, the men can shop for classic silk achkans, and bandghalas.



Their repertoire also includes saris and weaves with some rather not-so-seen techniques these days like the Parsi Gara embroidery. Pearl mentions that the revival of this rare exquisite thread art is a project close to her heart. "We have been working with talented Gara craftsmen both inhouse and through partnered clusters for years," she shares. Look out for other weaves like Varanasi brocade silks, kimkhabs, tanchois and katan as well.



Available online.

Rs 10,000 onwards.