Benarsi silk saris are no less than collector’s items. And we were reminded of that once more, when we chanced upon Khinkhwab’s latest collection, Rangkat. Replete with stunning heritage Benarsi weaves

and dupattas, the repertoire is indeed a bridalwear dream. “The meaning behind the name of the label itself describes our ideals. It is to showcase the golden dreams woven in shiny threads by proficient weavers,” elaborates Ruchi Agarwal, who founded the label with her mother Geeta.

Intricate motifs

Keeping in touch

Although she has been living in Singapore for more than a decade now, she mentions that she is quite connected to Indian sartorial traditions. Meanwhile, Geeta has been an ardent admirer of the Benarsi craft all her life. After bidding adieu to her corporate stint, Ruchi started her brand, which is now three years old. “I have always been aligned with the ethnic aesthetics from India, especially when it comes to Benarsi saris. I never stopped loving and wearing saris as it is so much part of me. I am a sari enthusiast myself and keep up to the latest trend,” she says, reminiscing about why she started the label.

Golden zari work

Heirloom treasures

Apart from gorgeous handcrafted saris, one can shop for intricately woven lehengas as well. The saris from the latest collection come in vibrant shades, interspersed with a few georgette numbers in pastel hues, some even with well-defined stripes. On the Kadwa Benarsi Sari, crafted in pure katan silk one can notice hand-stitched designs with a rich texture. The drapes feature traditional handloom weaving technique — there are changes made in the warp and weft while weaving in such a way it produces multi-coloured bands. Keep an eye out for the Katan Silk Handloom Benarsi dupatta, with intricate golden zari details that certainly passes off as an heirloom-worthy piece.



The label is delivering all over India and worldwide. Rangkat collection starts at Rs 65,000 onwards.

