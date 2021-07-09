This monsoon, try a range of ayurvedic options from Amrutam for your skin and hair woes

If there's any season that makes your hair and skin suffer in the most relentless manner, it’s got to be the monsoons. The hair falls at an alarming rate and the skin suffers from all kinds of ailments ranging from mild dryness to fungal infections.

Sensing this seemingly endless suffering, a horde of beauty labels — both old and new — has crowded the market with smart solutions and a few among them have come up with holistic offers taking care of your skin and hair externally and helping you to stay fit internally. Gwalior-based ayurvedic wellness brand Amrutam is one of them.

They have a range of products designed to balance the three doshas including Zeo Malt for gut immunity and digestion, Flukey Malt or Amrutam Chawanprash for common flu and Ayushkey Kwath, a herbal drink for building overall immunity. Their Kuntal Care Hair Spa with neem takes care of dryness and dandruff besides strengthening the hair follicles and the deep-cleansing Charcoal Face Mask, Amrutam Herbal Ubtan and Kumkumadi Oil deal with acne and open pores.

Stuti Gupta

“We strongly believe that mind, body and soul are connected and we have to treat them holistically. We are both an Ayurvedic lifestyle brand and a wellness community and we focus on nourishing the internal as well external health of a person,” shares Stuti Gupta, the young scion of the brand founded by her parents Ashok and Chandrakanta Gupta in 2006.

Stuti feels that the ongoing pandemic has made people pay more attention to their overall health and wellness and the need for preventive care. “People search for brands that have strong value systems and are eco-conscious and sustainable. In fact, we get doctors and ayurvedic experts for consultations for our community; giving them diet plans, prescribing lifestyle changes and home remedies,” she adds.

Amrutam's hair care range

Stuti also believes that simple lifestyle changes go a long way to prevent weather-related skin and hair issues. “Dry your hair properly and do not sit in an air-conditioned room with damp hair. That can impede growth and lead to hair fall. Exfoliate your skin regularly to remove dead cells and unclog pores,” she advises.

To build stronger community interaction, Amrutam is planning to launch more recipes on their website as well as resources that will help people adapt to an Ayurvedic lifestyle. “We already have a vast range of malts. We are looking at introducing different versions of it, such as capsules for hair care, diabetes and women’s reproductive health among others,” Stuti signs off.

