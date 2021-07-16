Designer Bhavya Ramesh looks beyond rings and launches edgy finger accessories in silver  

Distinct bohemian vibes and oodles of drama are what makes accessories by Bhavya Ramesh unique. If statement jewellery is what you want to shop for, this label offers several choices. We chatted with the Bengaluru-based designer close on the heels of her new capsule collection launch which comprises entirely of finger jewellery.

Designer Bhavya Ramesh

The bold & the beautiful

She tells us at the outset, that her eponymous label draws from the Banjara Tribal community in Karnataka. “Two years before I launched my label, I started doing my research about jewellery and Banjara traditions. I also happened to collect jewellery from there and love how for them it is more than an adornment — it is a part of life,” says the designer who bid adieu to engineering before starting her label. Her metal of choice is silver.

She certainly has a flair for bold designs — think nail crowns and finger jewellery crafted in sterling silver. What’s more? There are even statement earrings with sitar motifs, where two peacocks join to make the musical instrument.

Edgy creations from the label

Winging it

Her upcoming capsule collection is one that Bhavya says she created on a whim. It offers an array of finger adornments which she refers to as ‘finger skins’. “These accessories incorporate some movement. Every time you fold your fingers, wings open up,” shares the designer, adding that it would be the first time she is extensively experimenting with stones and crystals.

We learn that these designs draw from punk rock sensibilities. It also has a definite bohemian quality to it. “I think I have surprised myself as a designer this time,” shares the designer. The stone setting is quite unique,” says the self-taught designer. We also notice that she likes to experiment with the wing motif. It is a recurrent motif one has also seen in chokers from a former collection.

Finger adornment with movement

Statement maker

Bhavya is fond of intricate designs and this collection is no different. One can spot several layers with stones, ghungroos et al. The designer says that she works with artisans from two places — Jaipur and Kolkata — to get the designs right. “While stone-setting is done by expert craftsmen from Jaipur, the ones in Kolkata help me with shaping the metal in the exact way I want,” she informs us, adding that she was always fascinated with the art of creating these accessories. “My mum would take me to pop-ups that often featured jewellery and that’s where my interest began,” she shares, adding that she is also working on an extensive gender-fluid collection that she hopes to launch soon.



Rs 3,000 upwards.

Will be available online shortly.



