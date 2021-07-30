Pinklay unveils fusion outfits and ceramic cutlery ahead of the festive season  

Mumbai-based label Pinklay — known for its emphasis on Indian handicrafts — has carved a niche for itself ever since it launched five years ago. Co-founded by Daisy Tanwani and her husband Mashhood Beg, the brand prides itself on incorporating works like block printing, dabu and kantha and ajrakh.

Close to home

Apparel apart, the label also specialises in wood carving. “We partner with local artisans to fuse traditional and modern designs to create products that cater to the house-proud,” elaborates Daisy, who spoke to us prior to the launch of two new collections from the label. After travelling worldwide and shopping for keepsakes, she realised most of them had been created by artisans in India.

That is when she thought of creating a label whose cornerstone will be to engage their skills with contemporary designs. “I have grown up in Jaipur and be it unconsciously or consciously, I have been surrounded by art,” elaborates Daisy, who now partners with around 400 artisans.

Versatile kurtas

A case for kaftans

Just before the festivities of Raksha Badhan and Ganesh Chaturthi, they have launched two new collections — a new drop called Padmaja and a ceramic range titled Hunar. Padmaja is inspired by the beauty of the lotus, a motif that can be spotted in abundance on the outfits from this range. Handcrafted from premium cotton and modal silk, it is perfect for close-knit gatherings during festivities. Daisy states that she wanted to come up with a stylish alternative to fast fashion. Her new designs incorporate block prints on fuss-free silhouettes.

The colours we spot are a refreshing mix of pinks, mustard and indigo on an ivory base. Apart from lotus-inspired elements, one can also notice other floral and butterfly motifs. “It is an ode to the freshness of monsoon rains and the abundance of butterflies in this season,” informs the co-founder. The kaftans in these collections are versatile — their Jalpari Modal Silk Kaftan Kurta for instance. Some of their kurtas come without side slits, so they can be styled as dresses as well. The best bit, we are told is that they also have pockets.

Ceramic cutlery from Hunar



Best of both worlds

Hunar, on the other hand, is their ceramic and woodwork collection. We learn that their tableware combines Indian and modern European designs, which make them rather unique. We suggest you check out the Reindeer Boat Trays and the uneven round ceramic bowl could be ideal if you want to add something offbeat to your décor.

Rs 5,400 upwards for ensembles from Padmaja.



Available online.

