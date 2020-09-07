A soothing colour palette, roomy cuts and minimal surface embellishments define the design philosophy of Aarushi Kilawat’s new label, Taro. She started the label a few months ago, debuting with the collection called Bahaar. They recently launched their new collection called Rozana. Explaining what the aesthetics of the collection are Aarushi says, “As the name suggests it is a repertoire of everyday wear, this collection is an ode to everyday comfort living.” The fashion design graduate from Pearl Academy who also studied fashion and textile at Nottingham Trent University, UK wanted to come up with a label that creates ethnic clothes and sustainably so. “We are on a journey to make ethnic and Indian wear fashion more ethical without compromising on design aesthetics,” says the 25- year-old. Aarushi also helms the label, The Loom Art and she explains that in a way, taro is a sister brand of the same.

Comfy cuts

Effortlessly chic

We spotted ensembles crafted from soft handwoven cotton and chanderi silks. The embroidery we notice is subtle and nothing ostentatious. These styles look effortless but chic and can double up as occasion wear if you accessorise it right. “This time we have opted for bias-cut silhouettes that work well for every body type,” says the designer. While glancing at their lookbook, we come across the Handloom Blend Lime Green Dress - sleeveless, with a high neck and around ankle-length. This A-line dress in lime green with a frill and gathered panel towards the hemline looks versatile. We do wish more colour option in a similar cut was available though.

The scarlet kurta set

Pocket friendly

That apart, the kurtas and pants, paired with dupattas are worth checking out, for a day you want to don a desi outfit. The handwoven cotton kurtas with diamond-shaped golden zari in the weave are chic. It boasts detailed cutwork and flower hand embroidery on the front placket with a noticeable stitched line on all the panels. The pants look comfortable and the dupatta made from kota doria fabric adds just a slight hint of sheen. We like the fact that the kurtas, like their dresses, have pockets too to stack away your phone and keep your hands free on a busy day. The kurta set in scarlet stands out way more than the other ensembles. It is regal, and if you want to invest in one piece from their collection that would stand the test of time, you should make it this one.



Available online.

Rs 2,500 onwards for Rozana.