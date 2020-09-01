Smart casuals and formals with stylish silhouettes sum up designer Bharat Kathuria’s debut line. The Gurgaon-based designer unveiled his label last October and had been working to launch the label whose speciality include suits. “I wanted to make handmade suits look edgier than they do these days,” says Bharat, when we asked him about the design aesthetics he wanted for his brand. The self-taught designer trained in his family business of garment exports and admits though he does not have a design degree he learnt quite a bit on the floor while working. “I do look up to Kunal Rawal, Raghavendra Rathore and Osman Abdul Razak for their craft,” he elaborates, citing his inspirations.

Well-tailored fits

We notice that he offers well-structured and perfectly tailored but they are not so fitted that it makes one uncomfortable. They are at times casual with checks, trousers slightly above the ankles and then there are the formal variations. He also wanted to create an extension of his collection in such a way that these suits are appropriate for work-from-home or zoom meetings. “I kept the cuts comfortable and we have also focused on creating accessories so that it’s still easy to wear yet you can style up a classic white shirt to look effortless,” says the designer. The highlights from his collection include relaxed tailored suits with white shirts. For an even more laid back look, they offer Burton blazers. All of them are crafted mainly from pure silks. We learn that canvas and semi- canvas bespoke suiting for men is what they do best.





Casual or formal? You decide

“With the current scenario, we want people to go back to the classics that they can use time and again, rather than buying pieces that go out of trend every season,” shares Bharat. The colour palette infuses darker shades like blue and brown with a few sets in blacks and red. From the accessories, you can check out their suave pocket squares that can enhance your suited look with elegant ties as well.





Available online.

Rs 1,500 onward for pocket squares.

Rs 35,000 onward for suits.