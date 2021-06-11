Falguni Shane Peacock has unveiled their pret collection for Spring / Summer on the Nykaa Fashion Luxe store. Designed for intimate celebrations, the collection is in keeping with their trademark style which blends fragility with strength, tradition with contemporary elements and fluidity with structure. As always there is a liberal use of feathers and sequins in addition to prints and mirror and thread work. The colour palette is a mix of deep hues and pastels and pastels such as wine, blush pink, ochre and midnight blue. Here’s a look at the collection…

