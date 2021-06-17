Feeling suffocated within the four walls of your home? Global sportswear brand Adidas launched three new variants of its fastest running shoe Adizero. The new technologically advanced variants Adizero Adios Pro2, Adizero Boston 10 and Adizero PrimeX are specially designed for distance runners, using insight and data from some of the world’s fastest athletes.

Adizero Boston 10

During training camps in Kenya, mechanical, biomechanical, and physiological data were collected from leading endurance athletes and this summer, the Adizero Adios Pro 2 is all set to be worn by some of the world’s fastest athletes including Peres Jepchirchir, Joyciline Jepkosgei, Rhonex Kipruto, Kibiwott Kandie, Stephan Kiprop, Philemon Kiplimo, Amos Kipruto, Bernard Kimeli, Abel Kipchumba, Bethwell Yegon and Bravin Kiptoo.

Adizero Prime X

Adizero Pro 2 features two layers of re-sculpted lightstrike pro midsole – a revamped construction to support with energy return. Signature carbon-infused Energyrods, now visible within the newly sculpted midsole deliver lightweight stiffness and are designed for a more anatomical driven transition, limiting energy loss.

Adizero Boston 10 features the same Lightstrike Pro while Adizero Prime X has been created as a boundary-breaking conceptual long-distance running shoe.

Adizero Adios Pro 2: Rs 21,999

Adizero Boston 10: Rs 13,999

Adizero Prime X: Rs 24,999

The new collection is available on shop.adidas.co.in