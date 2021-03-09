Spring is a time to reconnect with the evergreen sights and sounds of nature. Keeping in tune with nature, conscious homegrown ethnic wear label, Chidiyaa launches its spring collection, SLOW, that makes one take out a moment to notice the sunlight shining through the eyelids.

"We at Chidiyaa are taking forward the idea of choiceless awareness by propelling the idea of being aware of one’s feelings and not restricting them in any manner. Chidiyaa believes that when one's mind freely wanders and wonders about one's capabilities of accepting and being aware of oneself and one's life, then one grows," tells Pooja Rajput, founder and creative director of Chidiyaa.

Pooja has carefully nurtured the concept of SLOW with her distinct design language through fabrics and prints, and draws inspiration from the world around her and the future she envisions.

Each of the 23 pure cotton ensembles includes dresses and kurta sets and establishes its own connection with nature and colours. SLOW is finished with pocket detailing, traditional block printing techniques in Bhuj and there's something for everyone, whether you love bold, understated or the subtle look and has easy, flowing silhouettes, unique motifs, and unmatched versatility in terms of styling.

SLOW starts at Rs 2690 and is exclusively available on Chidiyaa.com.