The teatotallers’ bar comes to town

A strong hit of kadak chai served in the earthy kulhad is probably not what you’d expect while at the ‘bar’. But why not? Presenting this alternative is Anubhav Dubey, with his cafe chain Chai Sutta Bar(CSB). After five years and much success in over 90 cities in India and outside, the Bar comes to Chennai. Set in Gopalapuram, the place promises to sell not just tea but “also vibes”, assures Anubhav.

Set up like a local watering hole, CSB is set to serve coffee, tea and cold beverages, and a range of small eats from sandwiches to pasta. True to the brand’s tradition, opening day treated all customers to free coffee and tea. While it does cater to the young and the old alike, its primary target — what with the vibes it has to offer — is students. It is also the kind of place where women can feel comfortable sitting down for a cup of chai, says Anubhav. For these purposes, he is quite happy that the brand gets to debut in Gopalapuram that seems to have a healthy mix of a variety of customers.

“Chai is an important ritual in Indian communities. We stand 28th in the world in terms of the consumption of tea. That which is a necessity should be affordable. That is why our chai is priced at `15,” begins Anubhav, offering a glimpse into the ideology that led to the creation of this brand. It is this feature that would make the new outlet stand out amidst the hundreds of others in the city, vying for the same business. It sells for as cheap even in countries like Dubai and Oman, he adds.

Having covered the basic theme of universal affordability, the company has other goals it holds above all else. For one, all their beverages are made with 100 per cent milk; without any dilution, reports Anubhav. But, a far loftier one is the desire to do their part to the environment and the local potter communities through the brand’s exclusive use of kulhads.

The earthen cup was not just chosen for its nostalgic and cultural value but also for the fact that it is biodegradable and doesn’t add to our overwhelming burden of disposable waste, says Anubhav. “We’ve already given an open letter to potter communities here. Make as many kulhads as you can; we’ll buy every single piece. In the future, we are going to expand in Chennai; once the demand increases, the supply of kulhads will also have to match that and so we’ll give an open letter again,” he elaborates.

The launch was marked with a live music performance at the storefront. While the place isn’t ready for it just yet, it does host a platform equipped to host musicians and performers. Soon enough, the brand will be collaborating with indie musicians, all with the desire to offer them an alternative platform, says Anubhav. Well, we’ll see soon enough.