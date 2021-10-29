Amit Aggarwal forays into menswear with a collection titled Victore 

Known for his signature silhouettes and avant-garde approach, ace designer Amit Aggarwal has never done anything mundane on the fashion front. So, when he decided to expand his horizon into the category of menswear for the first time with a standalone collection called Victore, it was expectedly edgy and futuristic. The video showcasing the collection was shot in the ghats of Varanasi and features actor Vijay Varma, who is known for his quirky style. Amit takes us through his debut menswear collection. Excerpts.

Vijay Varma in Victore

What was Victore inspired by?

This collection is a dedication to a deeply reflective understanding of one’s own conscience. The war one fights every day with themselves to defeat internal turpitude and claim personal victory as we evolve, serves as the inspiration for Victore. It is a deeply personal collection for me. It is more about how one emerges victorious. The collection came together along with the women’s line, Metanoia, which was showcased at the digital edition of India Couture Week, 2021. You will find a lot of similarities between both collections. It took us four to five months to get this line out.

Tell us about the colours and techniques used in Victore.

The collection comprises 27 styles across prêt and couture, featuring structured yet fluid silhouettes in colours ranging from soothing shades of ivory, blush, beige and mint to darker tones of ink blue, bottle green and black. It champions the use of the brand’s signature metallic polymer using techniques of hand-weaving, hand moulding appliques, 3D pleating and hand painting. Gradient painting and hand marbling techniques have been applied on silk chanderi, cotton, satin, mesh and handcrafted signature fabrics.



What silhouettes can one expect from the collection?

The collection has a wide range of tuxedos, jackets, waistcoats, bandhgalas, sherwani, kurtas, dhoti pant sets, longline shirts and kimonos. One can wear Victore to any occasion, be it a festive or casual gathering.

Metallic Hand-Woven Tuxedo

How did you rope in actor Vijay?

I knew Vijay as an amazing actor who has impeccable style, so I approached him. Even his name Vijay, meaning ‘victory’, resonates with our collection. While shooting the video for our collection in Varanasi, he didn’t throw tantrums and was patient despite the heat. He even kept in touch after the shoot was done.



What else are you working on currently?

Right now, for a month or so, I would like to take it easy and appreciate the relationships I have in my life and spend the festive season with those I am close to. This pandemic has given me a reality check and I hope to be more conscious going forward.



Price: Rs 21,000 upwards

Available at the store and online.



