Pallavi Singhee’s new collection is a reminder to hold on to joy derived from the simple moments of life

Designer Pallavi Singhee’s label, Verb, has launched a new collection called Viva la Vida that tells you a story of modern romanticism. The ensembles are casual yet glamorous and celebrate all the moments of being alive and feeling alive. We catch up with the designer, Pallavi, who is known for using folklore art majorly in her designs, and she tells all about this collection. Excerpts:

Tell us the idea behind Viva la Vida?

Viva la Vida translates to 'long live life'. With this collection, we wanted to pay homage to the little joys we find in our mundane lives. We worked on this thought and took inspiration from the nature that surrounded us. The designs embody all the moods of life from going out with friends or having a moment alone to exploring what makes you truly happy. Sometimes we forget to appreciate the things that exist in our lives, you see? Viva la Vida is a reminder to acknowledge and dwell in those moments.

What can we expect from this range?

The silhouettes are very flirty and we used various natural fabrics such as georgette and viscose. We used age-old embroidery techniques like folklore embroidery, hand-woven work, and mirror work and tried to make it contemporary and modern. That is something we try to do with every collection of ours. It also has a dreamy colour palette, where we’ve taken inspiration from shades of the sky. One can notice that we’ve started from pastel colours like beige, and get into the evening colours of the sky like violet and finally black. We’ve used sequins, and glitter, and muted the colours in a way, that it looks like they are mixing.

From the collection

It is your first time with occasion wear…

Ah, yes! We’ve never done occasion wear or ensembles that are perfect for parties or celebrations. We normally do holiday and resort fashion. So, this is the first time we have a black dress or attire with embellished sequins.

Occasion wear

What’s your take on sustainable fashion?

According to me, sustainability is not just about using natural fibres or colours. For me, it is about consuming less and being mindful about how much you are buying. With Verb, we always try to create clothing that will last for a long time.

What’s next?

We are working on a couple of new collections. Our fall/winter edition will be out soon.

Rs 8,000 upwards. Available online.

— bsuchitra@newindian express.com