Actor Rahul Khanna makes his fashion debut with a capsule collection of men’s accessories

Bollywood actor Rahul Khanna recently forayed into the fashion industry and has curated an exclusive collection of men’s accessories in collaboration with Chokore India, as reported by media sources. A premium accessories brand for men and women, Chokore India is collaborating with Rahul for his exclusively- designed line titled, RXXC.

Speaking about the collection, Rahul said, “Our pocket squares are made in India, using the most beautiful, locally sourced eri silk and fine linen. All our ties are hand-crafted in Italy by a renowned fabricator that manufactures for some of the world's most coveted luxury brands. (sic)”

Also Read: Men are judged by fragrance they wear: Rahul Khanna

Media sources report that the line is conceptualised and curated by Rahul and it reflects the actor's personal style; the capsule collection comprises a mix of exquisite silk neckties, classic self-tie bow ties, and pocket squares.

Rahul added, “Naturally, I have my favourites, yet, every single product in the line is one that I, myself, would wear. While the products are not inexpensive, we've worked to offer them within a highly accessible price range, considering their superb quality. (sic)”

Also Read: Special: Actor Rahul Khanna talks about being back with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Lost

Rahul made his film debut in Deepa Mehta's 1947 Earth. He then appeared in Deepa's Bollywood/Hollywood, as well as Wake Up Sid starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma. He also acted in the 2002 English-language historical drama The Emperor’s Club.