Fabindia’s Bloom collection brings spring staples in hand-block prints

Breezy weather, blossoming flowers, leafing trees, and lush green grass whisper the onset of Spring. As we’re midway through the season, retail brand Fabindia has put together a stunning spring/summer edit titled, Bloom, to revamp your wardrobe. It offers a fine selection of kurtas, dupattas, and palazzos in a range of floral prints on soothing skin-friendly fabrics dyed in exuberant hues. The edit also glorifies Indian heritage crafts like the floral hand-block patterns on ensembles like dupattas, kurtas and palazzos that accentuates grace in Indian wear. We pick four elegant creations from the collection that will help you dress to the nines:

Natural Linen Hand Block Printed Sari

The sari is suitable for any occasion or function. For a more glamorous look, pair it with a deep-neck sleeveless blouse, striking jewellery, high heels, and a potli bag.

Blue Cotton Printed Ghera Skirt

Add a hint of blue to your everyday closet with this much-needed block-printed skirt. It will go best with a contrasting crop top and a pair of sassy pumps that will add to the fuss-free getup.

Natural Cotton Hand Block Printed Dupatta

There’s nothing more elegant than sashaying a breezy cotton hand-block dupatta with your staple kurtas for summers. Wear it with a matching kurta set, lightly oxidised jewellery, block heels, and a vintage bag to steal gazes.

White Cotton Hand Block Printed Long Kurta

Since long kurtas have been in trend for a while now, pick this choicest buy to add poise to your posture. Designed with thin-fit cuffs and a gorgeous hand-block pattern, this pick is best to attend any formal occasion. Pair it with strappy high heels and bold jewellery for an elevated look.

Available at Fabindia across all outlets in India.

