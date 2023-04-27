 Home decor to jewellery: These exciting fresh finds will make you a trendsetter! 

The world of home decor, beauty and accessories is always evolving, and this season is no exception. These top brands have unveiled their latest collections packed with game-changing products and stunning designs that are sure to help you make a statement and enhance what you love about yourself. Whether you are looking to spruce up your living space, enhance your beauty routine or elevate your personal style, there’s no shortage of options.

All things ceramic

Villeroy & Boch’s new range of ceramic tableware showcases elaborate landscape scenes rendered in a copperplate style, which was influenced by sketches dating back over two centuries. These romantic scenarios are further highlighted by a natural yellow and floral pattern, evoking the nostalgia of times long past.

₹4,000 upwards. Available online and in store.

Summertime style

Get ready for summer with Faces Canada’s latest range of makeup products that are both fashionable and skin-friendly. The collection includes lightweight and blendable lipsticks, foundations, and eyeliners infused with Vitamin E and oil-free essences to keep you looking fresh and protected from the sun’s rays. Perfect for creating the perfect summer look, whether you’re lounging at the beach or attending a backyard BBQ, these products will help you embrace the summers with a lot of love.

₹500 upwards. Available online and in store.

Tote-ally worth it!

Michael Kors launches new addition to their Spring 2023 collection! The Gigi Jacquard Bag from the ensemble is a great accessory to complement any occasion with its urban-luxe finish. It's stylish design and chic appearance makes it a versatile choice, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

₹34,000 upwards. Available online.

Let there be glitter

With Kate Spade New York’s exquisite pieces, you can embrace the art of accessorising and elevate your fashion statement to a whole new level. The newest pieces are a testament to impeccable craftsmanship and design. Each item which is synonymous with regal elegance, features necklaces, dainty bracelets, earrings and more. These accessories are the perfect way to add a touch of refinement to any outfit.

Price on request. Available online.

Luxe life with Lavie

Lavie, has just launched its in-house luxury brand, Lavie Luxe, and we’re obsessed! If you are a fan of premium handbags, this collection is a must-see. Drawing inspiration from European Ateliers, each piece is designed to perfection and exudes a feminine charm that’s hard to resist. The handbags pride in their pastel outlook, as well as a well-stitched inner lining for easy accessibility and storage.

₹4,299 upwards. Available online.



