Modern Modisch: Qua's latest edit plays with sharp cuts and even ruffles

Power dressing is a skill you develop as and when your wardrobe grows. You start with staples like crisp white shirts, cigarette-fit pants and statement blazers and gradually move to more business-chic ensembles. Back in 2019, Divya Agarwal and Rupanshi Agarwal, co-founders of Qua, a ready-to-wear brand figured that when it comes to work-wear, the options are limited for urban Indian women. As per their understanding, what was available in the market seemed like replicas of something picked from the men’s shelves.

With their brand and more specifically their latest edit, Theory, Divya and Rupanshi want to give modern-day women silhouettes that a versatile enough to mean business but can also work for cocktails at brunch. They also foray into resort wear this edition, a brand decision that aims at making Qua Woman’s travel effortless. We spoke to Rupanshi about the new collection, the design process and lots more…

Tell us about your initial design journey.

Our primary focus has always been on constructing exceptionally smart pieces that help women perform better. During the pandemic, the brand underwent a massive change in terms of the designs and the focus quickly shifted to business casuals that are smart enough for formal situations and stylish enough to make you look fabulous at social events.

Your brand pursues power fashion with a fresh approach. Tell us a bit about that.

We strive to redefine the traditional notions of fashion by blending elements of confidence, individuality and innovation. With meticulous attention to detail and a keen eye for emerging trends, we create pieces that resonate with modern sensibilities. Our aim is to inspire self-expression and encourage women to embrace their unique style, setting new trends and breaking boundaries in and outside the fashion world.

How is the new collection different from the last one?

Our latest collection, Theory, is all about re-imagining style statements and giving them a fresh twist with new cuts and colours. It is a collection that speaks of our brand philosophy and lies in a deeply feminist and empowering perspective. It also marks our entry into resort wear, showcasing fluid drapes and flattering silhouettes in captivating shades of summer.

The collection has sharp cuts and also ruffles which are fairly casual. How did you strike that balance?

Throughout our design process, we keep the Qua Woman in our minds — what is she doing, where is she going, does she has meetings, dinner dates or if she’s going on a date. Thus, every piece we create needs to take her anywhere and everywhere, whatever the day might throw at her.

What silhouettes can we expect?

From alluring dresses to stylish coordinates, this collection seamlessly embodies the updated lifestyle of the modern, on-the-go woman. It offers unique styles that provide endless possibilities for personal expression.

Tell us about the other fabrics that you are playing with.

We have explored a varied range of fabrics that promise to keep up with the dynamic lifestyle of the Qua Woman. This includes cotton, satins and some new-age suiting fabrics that are comfortable, low maintenance and travel-friendly. We also took everybody’s favourite fabric, Denim, and created styles that are super versatile and scream chic. In fact, we have created a sculpted suiting out of it.

You are also foraying into resort wear, what inspired that?

In response to the evolving needs and requirements of the season, we understand that travel has become an essential occasion in most women’s lives. So, it made sense for us to extend our design sensibility into resort wear and make styles that she can wear effortlessly during her travel.

Give us a little insight into your next collection.

We have a lot planned. We’re currently working on our pre-fall and fall collections where we are playing with new materials and silhouettes. You’re going to see beautiful shapes and colours that blend global fashion sensibility with practical functionality. We are super excited!

