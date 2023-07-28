Punit Balana’s latest collection Chaap is enveloped in nostalgia

Known for his exquisite craftsmanship and timeless aesthetics, Punit Balana’s designs reflect a blend of tradition and modernity, capturing the essence of India’s rich cultural heritage. With a deep connection to Jaipur, Punit aims to showcase the opulence and craft legacy of the city through his creations. Through his new collection Chaap, the designer endeavours to achieve the same. What’s more? The designer has also opened his first flagship store in Dhan Mill, Delhi, which promises to be a haven for fashion enthusiasts seeking timeless designs infused with the opulence of Indian crafts. The store will also showcase his latest collection Chaap. We get talking to Punit to know more about this collection and what makes it stand out.

What is Chaap all about?

The name Chaap reflects the essence of our collection, drawing inspiration from the rich heritage of Rajasthan and the unique wax printing technique called Maum ka Chhaapa. By choosing this name, we aim to pay homage to the age-old art form and its continuing relevance in the modern era. It represents our commitment to preserving and showcasing the beauty of Indian crafts, while infusing a sense of courtliness, nostalgia, and old-world charm into our collection.

What makes this collection stand out?

This collection sets itself apart not only through its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless aesthetics, but also as a significant milestone in my journey as a designer. It represents a full circle for me, as the use of the traditional Maum ka Chhaapa wax printing technique brings me back to my roots and the very first design technique I learned. Collaborating with the same karigar family that mentored me in this art almost two decades ago, adds a deep personal connection, making this collection even more special. It serves as an ode to the enduring relevance of Indian crafts and the importance of preserving generational gifts, elevating it to a truly exceptional offering.

What are the motifs or designs used for Chaap?

In this collection, you will find an array of motifs and designs inspired by the enchanting havelis, vibrant bazaars, and charming corners of Bikaner, Rajasthan. Each element is a reflection of the rich heritage and captivating essence of the region. These awe-inspiring motifs have been carefully transformed into stunning metallic blocks, creating an exquisite and unique touch to the entire collection.

What about the colour palette?

Straying far from ostentatious colours typical of festive lines, we chose to dip this line in soft elegance. Golden hues are the focus, but the more muted, buttercup varieties, as opposed to a flashier shade. Additionally, a delicate mint green, reminiscent of traditional Indian blooms like mogra and rajanigandha, also serve as a graceful canvas for this quintessentially Bikaneri print. Together, they form the perfect palette for pre-wedding functions like haldi and mehendi, or festivals like Rakhi and Ganesh Chaturthi.

…And the fabrics?

For this mesmerising collection, we have carefully curated a selection of exquisite fabrics to bring out the true essence of our designs. Discover the timeless beauty of Chanderis, the allure of Habutai silk, and the sheer elegance of organza silk. Each fabric is thoughtfully chosen to enhance the beauty of our creations.

What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

The collection walks a fine line between modernity and tradition, providing timeless pieces for everyone. Classic silhouettes are as prevalent here as new age shapes, with a focus on our signatures like the kalidar anarkali with an embroidered yoke, short kurtas paired with gheraras (a combination of the sharara and gharara), our three-piece sets comprising of a cowl skirts, handkerchief crop top plus flowing cape, and our gauzy organza saris. The glistening Maum ka Chhaapa detailing is fused with intricate marodi, gota work, tonal resham embroidery, and leather patchwork applique.

Have you already started working on your next edit?

Yes, and it’s something very special, a first complete resort wear collection by the label. We are working on many new techniques, including bohemian and

gypsy tribe.

Rs 16,500 onwards.

Available online.



