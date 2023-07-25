Pavan Anand's latest collection, Abduction, plays on the power of high jewellery as transformative art

Maximalism and symbolism may understate the inspiration behind Pavan Anand’s jewellery collections but somehow they best describe it. With each piece under his collections, Pavan marries his love for extravagance with his keen eye for detail.

Furthermore, he does not approach jewellery as one-dimensional; instead for him, these adornments, are an extension of the wearer’s personality. With each of his collections, he builds on this idea and his latest offering is no different.

Titled Abduction, the new collection looks back into time and reimagines the strength of the dragon, a mystical creature known for its intelligence, power and charisma. As Pavan puts it, the collection is designed for a ‘swath of tastemakers and aesthetic elite.’

Pieces from the collection

We speak to the international bijoutier to know more about the design inspiration.

Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?

The collection aspires to ‘abduct’ the audience into a whimsical realm of fantasy and art in an empowered and mystical manner. We have pushed the boundaries of design by integrating elements of sophisticated fluidity and we are aiming to cater to those with a penchant for the extraordinary.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

The collection fuses artistic ingenuity within a world of fantasy. Dragons are a symbol of seduction, strength, change, protection and inner possession. It’s exotic, commanding and dramatic, just like the wearer who adorns it. The collection is a nod to Eastern design influences, steeped in mystery and immortalised in creation for a select few.

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?

Our brand is all about creating the ultimate conversation piece. We want our wearers to look and feel empowered with our pieces, especially the current collection. Keeping in line with this sentiment, the maximalist collection is as substantial in tonality as in its scale. Our colour palette features yellow, brown and rose gold with several varying Italian textures from the base.

What are the metals/stones you have chosen for this collection?

For this collection, we play with natural white, yellow, cognac and orange diamonds alongside pigeon blood Burmese rubies and moss-green Colombian emeralds. I believe it takes great skill to create jewels that are sizable and vivid yet discerning and sophisticated.

What are the types of jewellery we can look forward to? Please list them :

I believe jewellery will no longer be gender specific. Men will be consistent and evolving buyers of jewels and diamonds. Secondly, jewellery will become more architectural and dimensional, almost like extensions of the body. We will also see a lot of new gemstones hit the runways and red carpets. It won’t be just about the ruby, emerald and sapphire.

INR 15,00,000 onwards. Available on request.

