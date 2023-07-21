Splash Couture: Lashkaraa’s seasonal offering 'Lost in Paradise' boasts timeless silhouettes in vivid colours

A couple of weeks back, we spoke about sprucing up your monsoon wardrobe with the colours of summer. This time, we are back to splash some spring colours in your wardrobe with a collection that will do it the best. Surat-based label Lashkaraa’s seasonal collection Lost in Paradise boasts timeless silhouettes in vivid colours, cascading seamlessly from spring through monsoon.

The collection embodies the calmness of soft waves upon the shore. “Lost in Paradise is inspired by tranquility, a stillness in time, captured beautifully on a canvas. The collection embodies the calmness of soft waves upon the shore, taking a moment to appreciate the goodness of life and of the moments spent in bliss. The range presents timeless silhouettes in vivid colours that cascade seamlessly,” founder Sumeer Kaur shares.

It features classic and pre-draped saris in shades of pink, lilac, ice blue, green and deep red among other hues and with plunging necklines. Printed lehengas also feature in the collection. Other silhouettes include three-piece ensembles with capes, crop tops, draped high slit skirts, palazzos, sharara sets and anarkalis.

Letting us in on the idea behind the selection of silhouettes, Sumeer tells us, “This collection majorly features prints, in a light-weight style, making it effortless to carry. The designs feature a lot of floral patterns. With this collection, we wanted to incorporate a sense of lightness and offer a range of festive ethnic wear that is apt for simpler occasions.” To that effect, the fabrics used in the collection range from georgette and satin georgette to satin and silk.

Before calling curtains on our conversation, Sumeer shared a sneak peek of their next edit. He says, “Our next collection launch is La Belle, which is a range of timeless silhouettes and designs that capture luxury and regalia,” signing off.

INR 16,000 onwards. Available online.

