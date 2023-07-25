Naturealle is a one stop platform for products that are ayurvedic, natural, sustainable, and organic

Natureallé, a holistic and complementary health platform launched earlier this month for consumers to start investing in their health-conscious journey. It is an e-commerce aggregator destination that can be used to find consciously sourced consumables, lifestyle products and services that are ayurvedic, natural, sustainable, and organic. Bringing together and promoting a multitude of brands and consultants across India, this platform will provide easier accessibility to a healthier lifestyle and a plethora of advice, knowledge, and assistance to support well-being.

This new player in the market aims to bridge the gap between product, service, and guidance, combined with a platform of consultants - nutritionists, therapists, Ayurvedic consultants, mindfulness, and life coaches.



Founder Samyuktha Adityan, an advocate for holistic living, wished to include the benefits of ancient traditions and practices into new age culture through the Natureallé platform. The aim of the company is to build a community that explores health-oriented trends with other like-minded individuals. This one-stop-shop will be an accessible platform for consumers across India who aim to be mindful about their homes and families. The platform consists of a variety of authentic brands that offer consumers internal and external products for the skin, hair and body, as well as for their homes and in their kitchens.



Samyuktha shares, “In this fast-paced world, Natureallé aims to create a safe space to nurture, heal, grow, and learn. With a bit of love and support, we’d love for this platform to become a one-stop shop for all holistic and complementary health-oriented needs.” The purpose of the brand is to reignite traditional routes byway of sustainability, built on a larger mission of creating a circular economy, reducing the carbon footprint, addressing mental health issues, and offering naturally cultivated products. The aim is to heal one’s body, mind, and mother nature, preserving the ecosystem to be a haven for future generations.



“In a world that is largely looking for immediate gratification, our brand sees the importance of changing mindsets and increasing civic responsibilities. With the use of Ayurvedic, Natural, Organic, and Sustainable alternatives in all our processes, we help in creating a cleaner, healthier, less toxic, less chemical, and less wasteful world,” Samyuktha adds.