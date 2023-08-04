Haute Dreams: 24 Global Luxury designers to showcase their collections in Hyderabad

The world of fashion and lifestyle continues to fascinate us. Let’s agree that the luxurious experience resonates with our deepest desires in the form of outfits, adornments or other accoutrements by giving voice to our innermost narratives. A curator of style—AiSPi is coming to Hyderabad to showcase Haute Dreams: A Date With Couture, a trunk show where 24 global luxury designers will showcase their collections. Don’t be surprised if your gaze is greeted by an array of displays or lifestyle products meticulously crafted to transport the beholder into the realms of refined sophistication. Get ready to be swept away on a whirlwind journey where glamour reigns supreme, authenticity takes centre stage, and style knows no bounds.

Haute Dreams brings together 24 celebrated global designers from Italy, France, Turkey, Germany, Denmark, Japan, and other countries. Nineteen known brands will showcase their collections whereas five new ones will be launched during the event. The familiar names include Rosantica, Milan, L’alingi London, Marzook, Kuwait City, L’afshar, Dubai, THEMOIRè Milan, Pipatchara, Bangkok, 0711 Tbilisi, Any Di, Munich, Mary Al Terna Tokyo, Eyepetizer, Milan, Vanina, Beirut, Gedebe, Milan, Karen Wazen, Dubai, Mlouye, Istanbul, Okhtein, Cairo, Mietis, Barcelona, Silvia Gnecchi, Milan, Nita Suri, Barcelona and Pepitos, Milan. Brands making their debut at the trunk show include For Art’s Sake, London, HVISK, Copenhagen, Moi Meme, Milan, Bera, Istanbul and Wai Wai, Rio De Janeiro.

The special highlight of the event will be the presence of the design team from Kuwaiti luxury brand Marzook, who will be flying down to Hyderabad to exhibit a custom collection designed exclusively for India. Co-founder of Marzook, a brand known for its fantastic bags, Shouq Al Marzook, says, “We are sending our sales team for the first time to India to meet the high demand of existing and new clients in Hyderabad. We are bringing customised one-of-a-kind pieces that will be exclusively sold in India.We are very blessed to be an integral part of the fashion industry in India at this time.”

She further reveals, “We have designed handbags that could match a client’s own jewellery. For thousands of years, jewellery has been a part of Indian culture, known for the precious gemstones. This idea seemed incredibly appealing to our customers and from there, it turned into a phenomenon. By creating a palette of colours inspired by precious and semi-precious gemstones for bridal parties, Marzook was able to create a niche trend that has put us as the hottest accessory brand in the region.”

Pipatchara Kaeojinda from Pipatchara says, “The brand’s soul connects with global acts to support the local community and global sustainability. We will introduce Sensation Spectrum, a collection which is inspired by light and sound sensations intended to make the wearer feel one with nature.”

Michela Panero, the founder of Rosantica, speaks about how their new collection is different from others that she creates. “We’ll always be a “bling bling” brand with statement pieces, but I like the idea that women can go out carrying Rosantica bags over any outfit, be it night outs, parties or a day out with friends. Therefore, we have introduced crossbody, shoulder bags, and you can also customise them in whichever way you want,” Michela adds.

The event will take place at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s store in Hyderabad. Influential Indian entrepreneur and art curator Pinky Reddy will grace the event as chief guest. For those who are unable to attend in person, the online edition of the trunk show will take place on August 6 and 7.

Free entry. August 5. 11 am to 7 pm.

Manish Malhotra Store, in Jubilee Hills.

