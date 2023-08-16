Swiss Military fashion brand forays into sustainable clothing for men

Swiss Military fashion brand, which is known for design conscious and functional products across a host of categories, primarily focusing on luggage, travel gears and accessories, consumer appliances and apparel, is taking a bold step towards sustainability by incorporating eco-friendly practices in its apparel range. The brand is proud to introduce its latest collection of garments, thoughtfully crafted using Micromodal and bamboo cotton fabric - a groundbreaking step in the realm of sustainable fashion that combines luxury with eco-consciousness.

Anuj Sawhney, MD of Swiss Military brand, says about this eco-conscious move, “Swiss Military as a brand firmly believes that sustainable choices should not compromise on quality or luxury. With our new collection, we are excited to lead the way in offering men’s innerwear that seamlessly combines comfort, style, and environmental responsibility.”

Swiss Military’s men’s collection epitomises sustainability by utilising the finest Micromodal and bamboo cotton fabrics that come with exceptional breathability and moisture wicking properties, ensuring that this collection keeps wearers cool and comfortable throughout the day.

What is Micromodal fabric?

Micromodal is a premium category of modal rayon fabric, known for its luxurious softness and delicate texture, creating an incredibly smooth and gentle feel against the skin. From a functional perspective, micromodal is 50% more absorbent than cotton, which keeps the freshness for longer. The fabric is prized for its high elasticity and resistance to shrinkage.

What is bamboo cotton fabric?

Also known as bamboo viscose, this is a textile material made from bamboo cellulose. It is a popular and eco-friendly alternative to traditional cotton fabric due to its unique properties and sustainable production process. Bamboo cotton fabric is exceptionally soft and smooth, making it gentle and comfortable against the skin. The texture is often compared to that of silk or cashmere, providing a luxurious feel.

Additionally, the seamless construction of the innerwear pieces eliminates discomfort and provides a second-skin fit, making it the ideal choice for everyday wear and active lifestyles.

Available online.