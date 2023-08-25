Saundh opens its second store in Chennai

Saundh India, the ready-to-wear label, is on expansion mode and has launched its second store in Chennai with a new pre-fall 2023 collection.

Sarabjeet Saluja, founder and CEO of Saundh, tells us that expansion in Chennai was always on the cards. Both the newly-opened stores in the city are unique in their own way and cater to an affluent audience who love luxury.

“Our clothes feature earthy colour tones with subtle work and unique handcrafted details, which appeal to the Chennai audience. We are, indeed, loved by Chennai. We have had them coming to our stores in other parts of the country, and even purchasing online. So, it was time that we came to them,” he says. About the highlights of the new store, Sarabjeet says, “There is a large printed wall inside the store that features the signature Saundh print. The excessive height of the store has also allowed us to experiment with quotes on the walls that create a classy ambience. The LED façade also makes this store stand out.”



Saundh’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection called Evermore, which will be available at the new store, is all things love. It is a hint of romance — a romance with oneself, and encapsulates the excitement of a newly found love, filled with dreams and magic.

What makes this latest edit different from their earlier collections is the burst of colours, and for the first time, the brand is experimenting with pastel tones. The silks are replaced with light georgettes, and breathable cottons with shimmer hints in romantic shades. One can see different kinds of jackets, including light open jackets, constructed blazers and long sheer overlays. The collection features all the signature silhouettes of one shoulder dresses, classic tunics, co-ord sets and saris.

“The inspiration is surrealism and romanticism that are translated in soft fabrics and abstract prints. Evermore is an autumn chapter that is filled with the beauty of the flower valleys, mystical ponds and timber houses in sunlit landscapes. The capsule edit will take you on a romantic journey, exclusive to yourself. It’s a gentle, joyous pastel love affair dipped in cheery dyes of lavender, emerald, tangerine and ivory. Also, the key highlight of this collection is that, the prints are developed with one of the oldest techniques of tie and dye, but with the industrial scrapes waste that gets transformed into the beautiful abstract print stories,” adds Sarabjeet.

Price starts at Rs 3,995.

