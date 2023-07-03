Tumi launches exclusive McLaren 60th Anniversary Collection that's a fusion of style and motorsport 

Renowned international travel and lifestyle brand, Tumi, has unveiled its highly anticipated limited-edition McLaren 60th Anniversary Collection, marking six decades since the establishment of the prestigious motorsports team and luxury supercar manufacturer, McLaren. With the final episode of their captivating Spring 2023 campaign, titled Unpack Tomorrow, Tumi introduces McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris as a returning member of the Tumi Crew. The collection showcases a variety of exclusive designs in the iconic McLaren papaya colourway, featuring remarkable pieces such as the Torque Sling, Velocity Backpack and Aero International Expandable 4-Wheeled Carry-On. As a testament to Tumi's commitment to innovation, the 60th Anniversary collection also includes an expanded selection of packing cases and portfolios, providing an array of carrying options for the modern adventurer.

“As two brands rooted in the creation of world-class, performance luxury products with a true understanding of how technology and functionality coincide, the synergies between Tumi and McLaren are undeniable,” said Tumi’s Creative Director, Victor Sanz.

The Tumi x McLaren 60th Anniversary Collection is a harmonious fusion of automotive excellence and contemporary fashion. Drawing inspiration from McLaren's rich heritage, the collection reflects the team's relentless pursuit of perfection and technical prowess. Each piece is meticulously crafted, embodying the sleek lines, aerodynamic curves and sophisticated materials synonymous with McLaren's iconic supercars. By incorporating the signature papaya colourway, Tumi pays homage to McLaren's distinctive racing hue, creating a sense of unity between the worlds of motorsports and fashion.

“We are thrilled to have collaborated on this collection with McLaren, utilizing their famous papaya colour and combining modern, lightweight materials to create luggage, bags and accessories that celebrate their 60th anniversary,” he shares.

The Torque Sling is a standout piece in this limited-edition collection, seamlessly combining functionality with a sleek, modern design. This lightweight and versatile sling bag is perfect for those seeking a compact accessory without compromising on style or storage. The Velocity Backpack offers a larger carrying capacity while retaining its sophisticated appeal. With its sleek exterior and meticulously organized interior compartments, it effortlessly accommodates the needs of the modern traveller. The Aero International Expandable 4-Wheeled Carry-On is the epitome of luxury and functionality, boasting a spacious interior and smooth-rolling wheels, making it an essential companion for jet-setters.

“Together with TUMI, we wanted to build on the success of our core and carbon fibre collections with a bespoke capsule edit to celebrate sixty years of McLarenThis edition of luxury travel pieces also celebrates our founder Bruce McLaren’s passion for looking to the future, pushing the boundaries, and matching effortless functionality with a modern design language that reflects the ethos of both companies,” says Goran Ozbolt, Chief Designer of McLaren Automotive.

In celebration of McLaren's 60th anniversary, Tumi presents an extended range of carrying options. The collection includes innovative packing cases and portfolios, catering to the demands of the discerning traveller. These additions not only provide ample storage space for clothing and accessories but also exude a refined elegance, making them ideal for business professionals on the move.

INR 15,000 onwards. Available online

