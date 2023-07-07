It’s always summer: Gap SS’23 collection offers something for every taste in fashion

While summer has bid adieu to almost all Indian cities, it would not be an exaggeration to say that summer fashion is going to remain relevant through all seasons in a tropical climate such as ours. You can turn your slip-on dresses to tunics by adding a top underneath on a rainy day or wear your spaghetti top beneath layers in winter. But you can never do away with summer wear, especially if they are as comfortable and breezy as the pieces are from globally renowned brand Gap’s SS’23 collection.

The new collection has been created as an invitation to embrace the beauty that surrounds us, both in the natural world and in the realm of fashion. Taking us through the inspiration behind it, Michele Park, senior director, women’s design, says, “This season is all about embracing the carefree spirit of summer and celebrating the joy of effortless style. Inspired by the colours and laid back vibes of summer destinations and botanical gardens, this collection captures the essence of dressing for both travel and leisure.”

Ensembles from the edit

To that effect, the collection has been made to be all about bold colours. The colour palette is vibrant with eclectic prints, with the occasional inclusion of playful florals across the collection. With the new collection, Michele claims, there is a colour for everyone. “May is all about blue and red, with hints of coral and pink. June is all about green, cobalt blue and hot pink. And July is a return to neutrals grounded in rust, black and khaki with accents of cobalt blue and marigold,” she tells us.

Also read: Rock your wedding look with TIESTA's bridal sneakers

The silhouettes include smocked peplum tops, crinkle gauze tiered mini dresses, empire dresses and many more. The fabrics are grounded in cotton and linens, with accents of modal and tencel. The denims of the collection also offer a diverse range of silhouettes — be it ’90s loose, flare, boyfriend-style, barrel and wide-leg that can be complemented by their versatile, elevated basics.

Ensembles from the edit

It would be worthy to note that as a brand that believes in sustainable fashion, Gap attempts to offer styles that are not only on-trend but also sustainable. The new collection is not far from that. Michele reveals, “Our summer collection features pieces made with recycled materials, like our 100 percent organic cotton, so your consumers feel good about their fashion choices. We truly believe this collection has something for everyone.”

When asked about their next collection, Michele teased us with some insights. “Fall/Winter is up next but we do have a surprise or two in the pipeline as well. I can’t say more, but it’ll be worth the wait!” she says, concluding the conversation.

INR 1,499 onwards. Available across outlets.

Email: prattusa@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @MallikPrattusa

Also read: Tasuvure’s summer collection is all about vibrant colours and style with comfort