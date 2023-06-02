New Delhi-based Shilpi Gupta's latest collection draws inspiration from Varanasi's glorious ghats

Previously worn by Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh and Urvashi Rautela, New Delhi-based Shilpi Gupta encapsulates the festive spirit with each of her collections. Her silhouettes re-imagine traditional Indian styles from the eyes of modern-day women with exuberant hues like emerald green, powder blue and magenta pink in heritage textiles.

The label’s latest offering, Kashi Ghaat III, features lehengas, sharara sets and even ethnic bustiers with comfortable cuts. The collection is a nod to the larger-than-life Indian festivals, the glory of the Ghats in Varanasi and can appeal to maximalism patrons in one instant with its over-the-top use of golden motifs.

Giving us a greater insight into what inspired the edit, Shilpi begins, “The thirst for creativity of my team and I is reflected in the classic and unique clothing of the label. I launched this collection because it was grounded in the customs and heritage of India and it is an ode to my close connection with Varanasi. It's The Khasi Ghat."

MOKSH

She further walks us through the initial design journey and reveals that it all started with her looking for ways to solve her client’s last-minute dressing complications. Her mantra is simple, “investing in sustainable fashion is always a success.”

RUDRAKSH

Talking to us about the choice of colour palette, Shilpi was quick to celebrate the vibrancy of Indian festivals. She spoke specifically about the golden motifs and said, “The zari work gives the couture more magnificence. It is reminiscent of craftsmen's traditional and conventional threadwork. The embroidery represents eternal beauty and draws its design inspiration from old regal garments.”

Each of the ensembles in the collection has been given a specific name to distinguish it from the previous ones. "Each name describes a characteristic of a woman's personality like Suhani and Dhwani that presents her as the epitome of perfection," reveals the designer.

As for the fabrics, Shilpi trusts the timeless classics and worked with “Chanderi Silk, Banarasi Silk, Silk Velvet and Resham thread work.” Before concluding, she gave a little insight into her impending winter collection and assured us that it is worth looking out for.

