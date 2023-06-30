Threads of the past: Jaipur label Vrisá's Postcards from Tuscany visits Chennai for the reunion of the summers from the yesteryears

As the summer doesn’t seem to come to a close anytime soon and if simple, elegance, comfort, and breezy are words that people in Chennai are using to associate their seasonal looks with, then we have checked out a vibrant and colourful collection that is visiting the city. Vrisá’s latest edit, Postcards from Tuscany is presenting a wide range of summer silhouettes that stitches the threads of ease and comfort with elegance and grace, binding them in a presentation that is “reminiscent of a nostalgic summer”.



The Jaipur label has captured a soulful narrative of craft producing an urge to recreate scenes that one would find in a postcard. The collection, a breath of fresh air, reimagines a plush green space and blue sky, reminiscent of our younger days when summers used to be easier to comprehend and life would pass us by slowly. That is the essence of this collection, which is presented quite effectively by Vrisá.



During a chat with couturier Shikha Mangal, who has helmed the creation of this collection, we are informed further about which silhouettes are her favourite, why blue and pink occupy a larger share in the colour palette, and lots more.



Which silhouettes from this collection would you suggest to our readers?

My personal suggestions for silhouettes from this collection are the sundress and the loose-fitted top. It’s so breezy and breathable that I just love to have both in the wardrobe, myself.



What is the idea behind the colour palette for Postcard from Tuscany?

This collection essentially is divided into two colours — one is blush pink and the other is light blue. Keeping in mind the embroideries that we have played on, we thought it should just balance with the colour nicely; and of course, considering the summer sun and its brightness, the colours are going to adorn the body beautifully.



Do tell us more about the motifs across the various silhouettes and the fabrics used for this collection.

Embroidery, on soft fabrics like chanderi, is the technique used here. The motif played around with is floral. Inspired by spring and its soft nature, you can see the blush pink and light blue complement each other. The intricate embroidery of floral motifs on soft chanderis is reminiscent of spring.



What are the wardrobe essentials for the summer?

This season, the wardrobe essentials should be maxi dresses, free-flowing tops, and loose bottoms made out of flowing fabric. And of course, pastels are a must because that’s the call for the season



₹15,000 onwards.

In-store from today.

At the Collage, Rutland Gate, Nungambakkam.

Also available online