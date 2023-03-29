Gulaal's summer lineup is an array of colours and patchwork

Summers are here, and we are already on the lookout to upgrade our summer wardrobe. Flowy silhouettes, comfortable fabrics, and vibrant shades, along with pastels are just the things we would love to don during the summers. Keeping these in mind, designer Aakansha Agrawal’s label Gulaal India is introducing the Summer Edit ‘23 collection, where they are embracing the sunshine and the bright colours that come with it.

Gulaal’s summer edit features a range of pastel hues, complemented by bold pops of bright red and pink, creating a striking yet playful contrast that will make you stand out from the crowd. “Each outfit in this collection is designed to make you feel confident and stylish, no matter where your summer takes you. Whether you're after a playful and flirty look or a sophisticated and elegant one, they have got you covered! Be it for a lunch date with your boyfriend, evening tea parties with your girlfriends, or a family dinner, we have just the right summer ensemble for every one. And what’s more? They will definitely fit your budget,” says Aakansha. From tops to maxi dresses, kaftans to co-ord sets, kurtis and shirts, one can find something of her choice in this newest drop.

Gulaal's new collection co-ord sets too, are a must-have this season, featuring a range of designs from marble prints to patchwork, with each piece carefully crafted to ensure a perfect fit and maximum comfort. Whether you're sipping coffee at a local cafe or lounging on a beach in a far-off destination, these outfits are perfect for any occasion.

Rs 2000 onwards. Available on gulaalcreations.com