The new Spring Summer collections by these six popular brands are a must have

As the temperatures start to rise, so does the excitement for new spring-summer fashion launches! From bold prints and vibrant clothes to chic totes and open-toe footwear, this season's collections are all about making a statement while keeping it comfortable. Get ready to embrace the sun-kissed days ahead with these latest fashion edits that will take your wardrobe to the next level.

The Gusto

Known for their style, comfort and durability, The Gusto, a vegan leather accessories brand announce a new line of tote bags titled, the Cosmos Collection. The collection offers totes with roomy interiors of utility-friendly bags for everyday women. They come with adjustable straps, a zipper and dedicated pockets for keys, a mobile phone, space for a water bottle and an ID card holder. ₹2,199 onwards.

Shobitam

Ethnic wear brand Shobitam launch their Rang Collection, a made-to-wear edit featuring timeless silhouettes such as Anarkalis, Kurtis, Skirts, Salwar Kameez, Lehengas, and long dresses cotton crafted using heritage Rajasthani Bagru hand block printing techniques and gotta embellishments. ₹3,000 onwards.

United Colors of Benetton

Inspired by Benetton’s key principles, the brand's Spring Summer 2023 collection – Be Everything serves every cosmopolitan soul and a democratic smart look, with knitwear, colour and stripes at its core – together with a passion for fruit. Their women’s wear range brings together clean shapes, solid brights and pastel shades, fresh watercolour floral prints, inverse prints and fruit themed prints and jacquard weaves. ₹499 onwards.

Deepika Arora

The launch of the Colour Confetti Collection is a celebration of vibrant colours and a peppy vibe. With signature neon and confetti detailing, the label has carefully curated this refreshing range of dresses, co-ord sets, tops and playsuits that perfectly captures the vibe of the season with its bright hues(blue, green, and brown) and cuts that suit all body types. The collection also features distinctive elements such as oversized puff sleeves, ruffled bottoms, and pleating details on the collar and neck. ₹6,000 onwards.

Fizzy Goblet

Fizzy Goblet's Spring Summer'23 collection in collaboration with the iconic Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is another highlight of the season. Inspired by the jewel of the Italian coast, Positano, and the sweeping Savannah, the line offers you handcrafted jutti in vibrant hues that feature a fresh twist on contemporary style with delicate frangipanis, bright bougainvillaeas and dream-like meadow florals. In addition, the collection features colourful sliders and loafers with exquisite embroideries and multi-hued prints. Open-toe sandals inspired by the charisma of the Italian coast and let's not forget about the three pairs of block heels in Ivory, Pink, and Black that offer great versatility with both Indian and western looks. ₹2,990 onwards.

With a wide range of options available, you can experiment with different prints, colors, and fabrics to create a statement look that reflects your personality and style.