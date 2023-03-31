Contemporary clothing label Yavï brings out a Spring Summer collection with over five capsules

There is a certain sense of rawness, discovery and freshness about the SS ’23 collection, thanks to vibrant colours and fearless expression, a bit of extravaganza and beat,” begins Yadvi Agarwal, the founder and creative director of Delhi-based label, Yavï. Introducing us to the brand’s latest collection, she informs us that the line is an ode to handloom and impressionist art, which has been in the making for the last six months.

Using its signature hand-painted techniques, impressionist details and traditional weaves, the contemporary label has rolled out yet another collection and is already making waves across the fashion industry due to the number of capsules it houses. “Each of our collections since the brand’s inception has been several capsules coming together as one edit. The reason is, one inspiration or direction isn’t enough to quench my thirst for creating. Hence, each capsule explores a different inspiration which then all come together in the collection with colour,” she reveals.

Taking a unique approach to designing a harmonious blend of art and nature, Yadvi prioritises sustainability and everyday luxury featuring a range of mindful designs — Yavï’s SS ’23 collection

— boasts 124 visually stunning and sophisticated multidimensional ensembles. Offering over six capsules within the collection, SS ’23 is a celebration of innovation and originality, where every piece goes through an enchanting fashion odyssey.

Beginning with Hazy Stripes, the capsule that comes with a rainbow of hues painted with lines of chalk, portraying the raw and undefined nature of life while creating a spectrum of colours, one flowing into the other. Then comes Food Art, where prints created using surface development technique to celebrate the cathartic experience of plating. Next up, is Impressionist, a brand signature where impressionist prints find a contemporary canvas on the garments.

This is followed by Floral Story, an artistic collection portraying the raw beauty of nature and hand-illustrated with chalk. The capsule draws inspiration from Kashmiri native flora and transfers its charm into a rich hand-picked selection of textiles and penultimately Quirky Jackets, where statement art pieces are guaranteed. “We have undertaken unconventional and eccentric materials integrating them with exquisite hand embroidery to showcase blooming stories on luxe fabrics,” Yadvi elaborates.

The quirky jackets explore a lot of sequin, thread and bead work growing out in a 3D form from their ever-so-vibrant prints.

Last but not least is Upcycled Jackets. “This season, our upcycling story experiments with waste fabrics in an attempt to bring higher circularity to our processes. Fabric yarns fashioned out of waste fabrics, commonly known as chindi are handpicked and put together, to carefully design a series of abstract surfaces and textures,” she shares.

Unlike their previous edits, this summer edit has introduced plaid patterns along with florals while another new development is The White on White capsule, which has taken an even more profound stage by leaning towards resort wear. When asked about how she approached this mammoth line, Yadvi says, “Every season is very intuitive. It’s a lot about how I’m feeling. And which textiles I want to explore in the given season. Each capsule in each season has a unique design process.” All the ensembles from the

collection have been fashioned from materials such as pure cotton, silk, linen, chanderi, cupro, moss crêpe and organza. “Various hand embroidery techniques are coupled with screen printing and machine embroidery, so each piece is a masterpiece in itself. Embroidery using cords of yarn is a story mostly following flora and fauna forms, composed to create an overall sense of serenity,” Yadvi concludes.

The edit is a celebration of expert craftsmanship and unique techniques, showcasing the brand’s mastery of one-thread embroidery, food-inspired prints, block printing, raw hand-drawn textures and intricate appliqué work. Each piece exudes a state-of-the-art aesthetic, evoking a worn impressionism that is both captivating and timeless.

₹8,000 onwards. At Collage Shop, Studio Luxe and D’Zoa.