Contemporary jewellery brand Voyce pays a stunning ode to lazy summer days and seaside vibes with its Riva edit

The Riva collection from Voyce, a contemporary fashion jewellery brand founded by Vaishnavi Murali, is a stunning ode to lazy summer days and seaside vibes. Drawing inspiration from ceramic art and the fluidity of the sea, these enamel-based pieces are crafted with the utmost attention to detail.

With a wide range of vibrant colours to choose from, the edit boasts an array of perfect accessories to compliment your summer ensemble. Whether you're sipping cocktails by the pool or strolling through a bustling city, these casual bijouterie will add a touch of sunshine to your look. Taking a closer look at how Riva was made, we get in touch with the founder and designer of the brand who tells us about she created these new wearable artworks.

Introduce us to your latest edit Riva and why did you decide on this title?

Riva has been designed to enjoy the holiday vibe of Spring and Summers. Before I launched Voyce, I was on the lookout for similar kinds of contemporary jewellery that are fun and bright. Riva means by the sea shore in Italian and we have named all the pieces in the collection after different holiday destinations from across the globe just so that they seem fitting to this whole theme and design language.

In what ways did Spring and Summer inspire the designs of this collection?

When you think Spring/ Summer, you think about the outdoors, you think fun unlike in the winters where you sit aside all wrapped up. So, my main inspiration comes from the vibrant colours that this season brings with itself. Besides, it is also informed by the seashore, the sea and the islands. All of our jewellery pieces look like the organic shapes of different water bodies in different colours like that of the sky, the orange of the sun and alike.

What sets this collection apart from your previous edits?

My previous collection, Ethereal, was designed with minimalistic and geometric patterns, can take you through the day and stay on while you party or have a date night. With earrings, rings, and neckpieces, it is very formal, versatile and can be stacked one on another. But Riva on the other hand is very playful and I see people opting more for brunches, casual lunches, a day by the beach or on a holiday. And the materials which we used for both of them are also very different.

What made you choose enamel to play with this season?

When I was looking for materials to build this collection, it just struck me that enamels are a fabulous way to do that because it has a variety of colours to offer. I also wanted the lustrous effect it comes with and it aligned with the more casual vibe I was hoping for. So, the jewellery is handcrafted in enamel and plated with 18k gold.

Tell us a bit about the techniques and materials used for these pieces.

The Riva collection has been crafted using the casting technique but we have also ensured that these pieces are light. Some of our pieces are interlocked, which are harder to make as you have to paint one section, fire it and then paint the other. So, it is a very time-consuming process where we have to be very careful or the piece will end up damaged, which is very challenging.

Some of the notable pieces from the collection include the blue, white and black-hued Monaco earrings, the Colva ring that represents the sea, The Byron Bay Ring that brings in the memories of the Sunrise and the interlocking Aruba necklace.



