Celebrate 40 years of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with this special watch and jewellery collection

Honouring 40 years of the classic science fiction film, Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, Fossil launched a collection of watches on May 4, which are inspired by the film. The collection of timepieces and jewellery, exquisitely made down to the last detail, pays homage to the Rebellion's great figures and emblems.

Six limited-edition watches from the collection were released to honour the most adored Rebels in the movie. Each individually-numbered watch comes in a collector's box with graphics reminiscent of comic books, sound effects from movies, and a pin that looks like a movie ticket. Each watch also has the classic character traits listed below:

Luke SkywalkerTM

The battle between the light and dark sides of the ForceTM plays out on the dial of this piece—complete with Luke’s glowing green lume Lightsaber™ as the second hand and invisible blue lume Force lightning that glows in the dark.

INR 21,495

Leia OrganaTM

Featuring an innovative time-telling mechanism, this design is inspired by Leia’s iconic EndorTM look with an invisible lume Rebellion sign that glows in the dark, a padded leather strap that recalls her helmet and etched braid case back detail.

INR 21,495

Han SoloTM

This redesign of our Fossil Heritage watch has an effortlessly laid-back feel due to the rich leather saddle strap with golden yellow pant stripe detail and matching accents on the dial.

INR 21,495

ChewbaccaTM

Featuring a debossed fur texture on the dial and rivet details on the strap, this piece recalls Chewie’sTM signature bandolier.

INR 21,495

R2-D2TM

This timepiece is crafted around an applied, stamped and printed dimensional R2-D2TM-inspired frame, Japanese automatic movement, a minute hand shaped like the droid's repair tool arm and a day/night indicator with a lume-filled Rebel sign.

INR 28,995

C-3POTM

The beloved droid comes to life on this square-shaped case with a gold-tone C-3POTM face-inspired frame, exposed automatic movement, silver-tone lug that matches C-3PO’sTM silver leg and etched droid cabling-inspired case back detail.

INR 28,995

Along with the watches, the collection also offers five special watches with comic-book-style graphic dials, silicone straps and classic tins for INR 12,495. The company is also offering limited-edition Star Wars jewellery line which will allow fans to further embody the Force with designs of their favourite characters, like Yoda, R2-D2, and C-3PO, as well as iconic imagery in semi-3D silhouettes.