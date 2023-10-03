Kate Spade New York unveils Fall 2023 collection in a burst of colour and creativity

Kate Spade New York, an iconic brand steeped in cultural and artistic influences, launched its highly anticipated Fall 2023 collection during the prestigious New York Fashion Week. The event took place at the renowned Whitney Museum of American Art, a fitting backdrop for the brand's fusion of fashion and artistry. With a history deeply rooted in creativity, the Fall 2023 collection by Kate Spade New York reimagines the season with their signature playful twist.

Led by Tom Mora, senior vice president and head of design for ready-to-wear and lifestyle categories, and Jennifer Lyu, senior vice president and head of design for leather goods and accessories, the collection showcases a joyful approach to dressing, embracing eclecticism, vivid hues, and a touch of the unexpected. Emphasising heritage design elements like geometric patterns, vibrant colours, and expert craftsmanship, the collection is a vibrant celebration of the brand's unique aesthetic.

In this collection, graphic prints take centre stage, adorning midi dresses, relaxed skirts, and casual tees, infusing a modern sensibility into the array. Bright, lively tones dominate the palette, including the newly introduced Kate Spade green and fire engine red, along with playful pieces in hot pink and lemon. Faux fur outerwear adds a pop of technicolour to the lineup, while fluid sequin numbers, including shimmery pantsuits and shifts, bring a distinctive flair to the collection.

Tom Mora and Jennifer Lyu, the creative minds behind this captivating narrative, shared their perspective on the Fall 2023 collection. “The Fall 2023 narrative evokes the universal feeling of joy that the season brings – a renewed sense of energy. It’s like a blank canvas, the beginning of something new,” shared Tom Mora and Jennifer Lyu. “There’s an excitement about getting back to a routine and getting dressed again…whether meeting friends for drinks, discovering a new restaurant, or stumbling upon an art exhibit, this collection celebrates these moments in everyday life and the unexpected that can happen.”

Established in 1993 with a modest collection of six essential handbags, Kate Spade New York has since grown into a global lifestyle brand, epitomizing colour, wit, optimism, and femininity. Today, the brand's offerings extend beyond handbags to encompass ready-to-wear, jewellery, footwear, gifts, home decor, and more. Firmly grounded in a rich heritage and a unique brand DNA, Kate Spade New York continues to resonate with women worldwide, celebrating their perfectly imperfect lifestyles. As a proud member of the Tapestry House of Brands, Kate Spade New York stands as a beacon of individuality and creativity in the ever-evolving world of fashion.