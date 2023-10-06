Forever New launches AW '23 collection 'Time For Glamour' with Pooja Hegde

Renowned fashion label Forever New has launched their newest collection Time For Glamour, which has officially kicked off the Fall/Winter season. The launch happened at an event held at Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai. Brand ambassador Pooja Hegde attended the event, which turned out to be an evening of fashion, flair and glitz.

The collection at the store

The evening commenced with a meet and greet with the media followed by a red carpet fashion event, featuring actress and brand spokesperson Pooja Hegde, who graced the occasion. The event was also attended by notable fashion influencers and industry insiders, making it a star-studded affair.

Actress Pooja Hegde along with influencers and industry insiders at the event

Following the fashion event, guests were treated to a fashion show where the Time For Glamour collection came to life on the runway. The collection was showcased in all its glory, giving attendees a glimpse of the latest trends and must-haves for the season. The collection embodies a unique blend of elegance and modernity. Everyone will find something at the collection, from glitzy party outfits to timeless classics. Time For Glamour is expected to take over as the go-to option for all holiday gatherings and chic vacations to far-flung locales. In addition to the fashion show, attendees had the opportunity to explore and shop the collection in the brand’s store at the mall.

Pooja Hegde, actress and brand spokesperson for Forever New India, noted, "It feels really good to be a part of the brand. Whenever it comes to style, the quality of products that you are paying for is amazing. Everything falls on you so gracefully and looks very rich, so for me it's the perfect brand!"

