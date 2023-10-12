Jaipur’s House of Armuse opens its doors in Mumbai

After leaving its footprints in Jaipur and Delhi in the world of ethnic and bridal couture, the House of Armuse has now opened its doors in Mumbai with its exquisite collections that blend traditional elegance with modern sophistication.



“We are thrilled to bring House of Armuse to Mumbai,” said Ayushi Jain, Creative Director of House of Armuse. “Mumbai is a city known for its diversity and appreciation of fashion, making it the perfect destination for our brand's expansion. We are excited to introduce our exquisite collections to the people of Mumbai and look forward to becoming a part of the city's vibrant fashion culture,” she added.





Located in Kemps’ Corner, the store will showcase a carefully curated collection of bridal and other lehengas, saris, anarkalis, gowns, and accessories. Each garment is said to embody the essence of luxury and heritage and to make each bride feel like royalty on her special day.



Filled with pastel colours, flowy patterns and watercolour shades, their latest collection, ‘A Dreamy Escapade’, takes its inspiration from Impressionism’s delicate brushstrokes. It embodies the essence of nature’s beauty with floral wonders, celebrating the harmonious blend of art and fashion. The collection encompasses hand-painted fabrics as well as hand-made gotta patti range.



Price range starting from INR 48,500 upto INR 2,25,000/-

