Reliance Jewels unveils festive collection 'Swarn Banga'

Bijouterie label Reliance Jewels debuted Swarn Banga, a stunning jewellery line inspired by the poetic beauty and artistic legacy of Bengal. The eighth in a line of thematic jewelry collections that the brand has been creating being inspired by various parts of India, the edit derives its artistry from the intricate design of Bengal's terracotta temples, the calm of Shanti Niketan and the fervor of Durga Pujo.

By encapsulating the spirit of Bengal's cultural and aesthetic heritage, the Swarn Banga line carries on its tradition. These collections are representations of India's past rather than merely collections of jewelry. The collection was introduced by Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor, who also walked the runway as a show-stopper, at the grand launch.

Karishma said, “The diamond showstopper set I had the privilege of wearing is a true work of art. It beautifully weaves together the essence of West Bengal. With the festive season approaching, I wholeheartedly recommend the Swarn Banga collection to everyone seeking a touch of elegance and cultural richness. It is not just jewellery; it is a piece of Bengal’s soul and heritage that you can wear with pride. I am truly impressed by this collection and I believe it makes for a perfect addition to our festive wardrobe.”

Similar to the Swarn Banga collection, the Thanjavur collection by the label is inspired by Thanjavur, the former seat of the Chola Empire; the Rannkaar collection is influenced by the stark beauty of the Rann of Kutch; and the Mahalaya collection displays the splendor of Maharashtra. Moreover, the Kaasyam collection sparkles with the splendor of Banaras and the Utkala collection from Odisha conjures up images of the coastal region's vibrant colors. And while the Atulyaa collection portrays the splendor of the Mughal Empire and the luxury of Rajasthan's regal past, the Apurvam collection highlights the architectural splendor of Hampi.

Swarn Banga collection is currently available at all Reliance Jewels Stores.

