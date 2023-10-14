Imara’s festive collection is a mix of traditional elements with contemporary designs

Imara, a clothing brand that offers contemporary fashion for women, has unveiled its festive clothing collection, which showcases an exquisite range of Anarkali suits, graceful kurta sets, and stylish Indo-Western jumpsuits. Imara’s festive collection features the latest styles that will keep every woman's wardrobe up-to-date with the best ethnic fashion trends. The brand's clothing line includes a variety of categories such as ethnic wear, western wear, fusion wear, and accessories. Imara combines traditional elements with contemporary designs, creating a unique blend that appeals to women from different cultural backgrounds. Karishma Pawar, who handles product and design for the brand, tells us more about the collection.

What is the inspiration behind Imara’s festive collection?

Imara’s festive collection is a celebration of contemporary ethnic styling and versatility, designed to cater to the evolving tastes of modern Indian women. The inspiration behind this collection comes from different national and international fashion trends interpreted for modern Indian sensibilities. The collection caters to various occasions, from daytime elegance to evening glamour.

How is it different from your earlier collections?

The 2023 festive collection stands out from Imara's earlier collections through its heightened focus on versatility and the fusion of traditional and contemporary elements. While previous collections have showcased ethnic wear with a traditional appeal, this time we have taken it a step forward by showcasing the transition from classic ethnic looks to trendy fusion styles. This collection offers more diverse styling possibilities and a modern take on traditional Indian fashion.

What are the unique features of this collection?

The unique features of 2023 festive collection include its ability to effortlessly blend traditional and fusion styles. It offers an eclectic mix of outfits that can be paired with ethnic footwear and accessories for a classic look or mixed with Western accessories and trendy footwear for a bohochic twist. This collection also emphasizes diversity, with styles available for daytime festivities, evening shenanigans, traditional ceremonies and glamourous parties.

What cuts, silhouettes, colours, and patterns can we find in this new edit?

There are a range of silhouettes, colours and patterns. The collection includes an array of traditional Indian silhouettes like Anarkalis, A-lines, lehenga skirts and pre-stitched saris but with a contemporary touch. You can expect a palette of rich, festive colours such as deep reds, royal blues, vibrant pinks and lush golds. The patterns vary from classic traditional styles to modern trending designs, catering to different tastes and occasions.

What are the fabrics used?

It features a selection of premium fabrics that stand for comfort and elegance. You can find fabrics like brocades, chiffon, georgette, pure cottons and silk blends that include chanderi and organza, all known for their draping qualities and suitability for ethnic wear. These fabrics look luxurious and feel comfortable too, ensuring that women can enjoy both style and comfort when wearing outfits from this collection.

How do you describe this collection in three words?

Celebratory, contemporary, feminine. This collection is meant to reflect you and your personality in all its glory, styled in whichever way you want and still be comfortable and fashionable at the same time.

