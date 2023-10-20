Anmol Kakad's Kafilla boasts tribal prints and intricate designs with flattering flowy fits

Not all treasures are silver and gold — one of the key lessons that Santiago, the protagonist of Brazilian author Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist learns during his pursuit of self-discovery. In the novel, while unveiling several worldly treasures, ones that even he did not fathom when he began the mystic and spiritual journey, Santiago gets distracted from his ultimate goal as he falls in love with Fatima, a woman of the desert.

The sole female character in the book, Fatima is a strong and resilient woman who becomes Santiago’s one true personal legend. Paying an ode to this fiercely independent character, label Anmol Kakad launched their latest collection, Kafilla, designed for wearers who are compassionate and driven.

Anmol reveals in an exclusive chat with Indulge that the fall edit that boasts 45 styles is entirely based on Fatima and embraces her presence in Santiago’s life. “Kafilla means Caravan so the collection represents a caravan of women like Fatima, the woman of the desert in the novel. She points Santiago in the direction of his dreams and she tells him to follow his heart. That is the kind of woman that will resonate with this collection the most,” says the designer.

Kafilla women

Even the silhouettes designed for this collection replicate the costumes otherwise worn by women of the desert. The tribal prints and intricate designs with flattering flowy fit mirror the adaptive ensembles of the caravan people as they help them navigate through extreme weather conditions and other climate fluctuations.

Speaking to us now about how the collection replicates the themes and ideas of the novel, Anmol shares, “It tells you to follow your dream, to be free-spirited, strong and resilient; that is what Kafilla represents in its prints and silhouettes. The colours are directly correlated to the desert landscape in the book, camel browns, terracotta and celestial blacks.”

She dwells further into the colour palette and reveals how it draws inspiration from the desert landscape and features, “earthy hues like sandstone, terracotta and camel brown, along with celestial blues and deep purples to represent the night sky. These colours evoke the sense of vastness and serenity that characterises Fatima‘s connection to her surroundings.”

In this collection, you can expect oversized drapes, cowls, rompers, jogger jumpsuits and asymmetric cuts in fabrics that reflect the desert‘s harsh yet beautiful terrain. “Soft, flowing fabrics like georgette and crepe silk evoke the gentle breezes of the desert, while textured materials like cotton represent the rugged landscape,” Anmol adds.

Before concluding, Anmol shares that she has started working on the Summer 2024 collection and the wearers can look forward to soft pastels.

INR 7,500 onwards. Available online.

