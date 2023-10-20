As the seasons change, so do our wardrobes, and Cover Story’s latest collection is here to help fashion enthusiasts embrace the magic of cooler months in style. Cover Story’s Every Road is Your Runway collection is a celebration of style, elegance, and the enchanting spirit of autumn and winter. With this new edit, the brand is moving forward on a more premium and elevated route, juxtaposing the duality of iconic with trendy.

It offers a versatile array of clothing designed to make every moment a stylish one. With its design studio and trend spotters based out of London, the brand delivers, with its latest collection, on-trend fashion, inspired from the global runways, for the sensibilities of the Indian woman.

“Whether you’re strolling through the bustling streets of the city, rushing in chic styles for your meetings or a night out in town, this collection offers a wide range of fashion options to make every moment unforgettable,” says Manjula Tiwari, CEO and MD of Cover Story.

“For this collection, we wanted to bring everything iconic about London and there’s nothing more celebrated than the music and imagery associated with The Beatles. We instantly imagined a scene at Abbey Road and Carnaby Street in the 1970s. The Beatles have just released a new album and there is a bohemian love in the air. We have taken the iconic zebra crossing in Abbey Road and mixed 70s’ boho with all that’s in vogue today to create sexy and edgy looks,” she explains.

The campaign and collection name, Every Road is Your Runway, has stemmed out of the belief that you are stylish every day in your life. “She is the cover girl of her own story and every road is her runway. She is the showstopper of every show. Our entire collection brings pieces that allow her to own the crossing, like the Beatles have ‘owned’ the iconic Abbey Road,” she says.

The collection is a mix of masculine and feminine elements like the voluminous sleeves, the 70s’ boho looks (co-ord set) with trendiest styles of today (PU skirt). This has resulted in a neo-bohemian twist with gorgeous prints, large oversized florals and floral paisleys for glamourous looks.



“You will find large floral full skirted dresses, corsages with tiers, ruffles and knitted co-ords. The leather trench is my personal favourite,” adds

the designer.

Price starts at Rs 2,500.

Available online.

