FableStreetX offers what you need to flaunt curves

FableStreet just announced the launch of its latest offering, FableStreet X – a sub-brand that redefines fashion for plus-sized women. The beautiful range of outfits in casual and Western silhouettes come in impeccable fits and contemporary styles, across sizes 2XL-5XL.

FableStreetX's new edit

Ayushi Gudwani, the founder and CEO of FS Life, says, "FableStreet has always been about giving women the best fits. While we offered tailored clothing as an option, having standard sizes for bigger bodies was a demand we had been getting for a long time now. To give the best possible solution, we spoke to over 200 curvy women, and a common theme emerged - the struggle to find clothes that fit their curves and are stylish at the same time. FableStreet X is our answer to this problem, designed to empower plus-sized women to be stylish and comfortable at the same time."

FableStreet X's journey towards perfection included a meticulous analysis of over 10,000 body measurements. This research allowed the brand to identify key insights vital to achieving the perfect fit for extended-size clothing, ensuring that each piece enhances the natural beauty of the wearer.

FableStreet X offers a diverse range of Western wear styles, including top wear, dresses, and trousers, catering to both casual and formal occasions. With an emphasis on quality, comfort, and style, the collection of clothes is effortlessly elegant.

