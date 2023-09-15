Teejh unveils Retro Party edit 

As we gear up for the festivities, one thing that remains constant is the never-ending string of parties and get-togethers. And to help you ace your meet-ups in style, Teejh has launched their Retro Party edit, which is all about blending comfort with fashion.

The collection is a contemporary curation of quirky cotton saris designed to combine tradition, comfort, style, and convenience. It features a range of minimal and trendy designs in eye-catchy monotone colours, perfect for a cocktail party, or a tambola night.

Also read: India’s Falguni and Shane Peacock bring edgy demi-couture glamour at New York Fashion Week

Maya Verma, founder of Teejh, tells us that the Retro Party edit is inspired by the traditional Diwali games, cards, and motifs, which have seamlessly blended with a nostalgic retro essence. Drawing from the intricate patterns and vibrant designs of Diwali festivities, this collection features iconic retro elements infusing a sense of playful nostalgia into every piece. “The collection reimagines traditional fashion with a contemporary twist. You will find quirky cotton saris adorned with striking repetitive patterns, playful polka dots, abstract lines, and retro-inspired motifs. These saris are designed to make a statement and offer both style and comfort for party-goers,” says Maya.

Teejh's Retro Party collection

Her suggestion is to accessorise these retro styles by pairing them with chokers and oxidised jewellery. “Chokers add a touch of vintage glam, while oxidised jewellery complements the contemporary-retro fusion look. To make it a trendy ensemble, fashionable blouses can be incorporated, adding an extra layer of style and personalisation. Additionally, ear cuffs can make a statement as an accessory, adding a modern and edgy twist to the overall look,” she explains.

About the resurgence of retro fashion in saris, which has undeniably made a significant impact on the contemporary fashion, Maya says, “It seamlessly marries the charm of the bygone eras with the practicality and design sensibilities of today.”

Also read: Sonam Kapoor paints the town red with her latest style statement

The quirky cotton saris truly capture the essence of retro style while catering to the preferences of modern consumers. The enthusiasm surrounding these retro-inspired saris suggests that they are not just a trend but a fashion movement that bridges the gap between the past and the present, offering a timeless appeal that resonates with fashion enthusiasts seeking a distinctive and captivating style.

Price starts at Rs 1,199.

Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

