Antar-Agni launches its first flagship store in Kolkata
Antar-Agni is housed in a cozy 900 sq ft space with a beautiful vintage vibe that is centrally located on Sarat Bose Road
Since 2014, designer Ujjawal Dubey’s brand, Antar-Agni, has been a favourite for its non-conformist, gender neutral silhouettes and beautiful fabrics. This highly celebrated brand is opening its first store in Kolkata.
Also read: H&M opens third store in Hyderabad at Next Premia Mall
Antar-Agni is housed in a cozy 900 sq ft space with a beautiful vintage vibe that is centrally located on Sarat Bose Road. In keeping with the brand’s aesthetic this space is designed with a minimalist monolithic look while preserving the traditional colonial vibe of the space, juxtaposing two points of view to design reflective of the brand’s silhouettes.
Says Ujjawal Dubey about the space, “I love how Kolkata as a city has held onto its old-world charm while having its feet firmly in the 21st century. When we conceptualised this store, I wanted to extend that partnership of time and space into our store. Minimalism meeting old-world charm is seen in small details across the space, including the original mosaic tiles we retained from the structure that forms a foundation of more eclectic pieces like an Origami snake lamp that runs along the ceiling.” The space is designed across a central room that branches into smaller personal spaces through limestone arched doorways opening up the space into exciting avenues.
Also read: Dennison's workwear co-ord sets are inspired by the latest runway trends
The store launches with a made-for-Kolkata, limited edition festive drop. The collection plays with the monotones of black, white, and grey.
Antar- Agni, 26, Madan Mohan Malviya Sarani,
Chakraberia Road North, Kolkata – 20.
antar-agni.com