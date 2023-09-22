Antar-Agni launches its first flagship store in Kolkata

Since 2014, designer Ujjawal Dubey’s brand, Antar-Agni, has been a favourite for its non-conformist, gender neutral silhouettes and beautiful fabrics. This highly celebrated brand is opening its first store in Kolkata.

Also read: H&M opens third store in Hyderabad at Next Premia Mall

Antar-Agni is housed in a cozy 900 sq ft space with a beautiful vintage vibe that is centrally located on Sarat Bose Road. In keeping with the brand’s aesthetic this space is designed with a minimalist monolithic look while preserving the traditional colonial vibe of the space, juxtaposing two points of view to design reflective of the brand’s silhouettes.

Antar-Agni Kolkata

Says Ujjawal Dubey about the space, “I love how Kolkata as a city has held onto its old-world charm while having its feet firmly in the 21st century. When we conceptualised this store, I wanted to extend that partnership of time and space into our store. Minimalism meeting old-world charm is seen in small details across the space, including the original mosaic tiles we retained from the structure that forms a foundation of more eclectic pieces like an Origami snake lamp that runs along the ceiling.” The space is designed across a central room that branches into smaller personal spaces through limestone arched doorways opening up the space into exciting avenues.

Also read: Dennison's workwear co-ord sets are inspired by the latest runway trends

The store launches with a made-for-Kolkata, limited edition festive drop. The collection plays with the monotones of black, white, and grey.

Antar- Agni, 26, Madan Mohan Malviya Sarani,

Chakraberia Road North, Kolkata – 20.

antar-agni.com

