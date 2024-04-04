Arrow launches Spring Summer 2024 Collection

For the modern gentleman valuing both style and convenience, Autopress Flex with a stretch offers the ultimate solution.

Engineered with a seamless fusion of cotton and spandex, these garments feature a wrinkle-free finish and built-in stretch for unrestricted movement, ensuring effortless transitions from day to night.

The Iconic White collection, reimagining enduring classics for the modern wardrobe, evokes timeless elegance. Crafted from stretchable fabrics with superior luster, these garments ensure long-lasting whiteness and impeccable style for formal gatherings or leisurely pursuits.

The Elevated Interlock line, crafted from supreme 60’s cotton, offers comfort and sophistication with its natural stretch and luxurious feel. Adorned with exclusive inner placket detailing and structured collars, this collection redefines sartorial refinement for discerning gentlemen.

The collection also features Zero Calorie Knit Suit, offering lightweight comfort and travel-friendly convenience without compromising on sophistication. Dive into dreamy pastels with the Pastel Knits collection, crafted for lightweight breathability with a modern aesthetic, perfect for any occasion.