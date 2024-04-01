Carl F Bucherer launches 3 limited edition Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral timepieces

Three limited-edition Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral timepieces represent a bold, free-spirited side of CFB. Just 18 examples of each watch have been created, combining high complications with extraordinary craftsmanship across three electrifying colourways. A CFB manufacture movement — one of its most technically accomplished, featuring two peripherally mounted complications — is set in an 18k rose gold case and paired with an innovative laser-cut dial and matching gemstone-covered bezel, connecting watchmaking prowess with the jeweller’s art.

Available in distinctive blue, green, and purple finishes, these expressions of the Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral represent the culmination of CFB’s recent exploration of color and embrace of contemporary style.