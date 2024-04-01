Carl F Bucherer launches 3 limited edition Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral timepieces

Carl F Bucherer has launched the most vibrant watches to date. Paired with the supreme technical finesse of a double peripheral manufacture movement, these striking designs have been created for watch lovers who pride themselves on their unique sense of style.
Three limited-edition Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral timepieces represent a bold, free-spirited side of CFB. Just 18 examples of each watch have been created, combining high complications with extraordinary craftsmanship across three electrifying colourways. A CFB manufacture movement — one of its most technically accomplished, featuring two peripherally mounted complications — is set in an 18k rose gold case and paired with an innovative laser-cut dial and matching gemstone-covered bezel, connecting watchmaking prowess with the jeweller’s art.
Available in distinctive blue, green, and purple finishes, these expressions of the Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral represent the culmination of CFB’s recent exploration of color and embrace of contemporary style.
Intricacy and Accuracy
Beneath the surface of each watch is one of CFB’s most intricate movements: the CFB T3000 manufacture caliber, entirely designed, developed, and assembled in house. Launched in 2018, it is the first movement ever to combine a peripheral automatic winding system with a peripherally mounted floating tourbillon. The winding system is driven by a bidirectional oscillating weight which provides enough mechanical energy to create a power reserve of 65 hours. The floating tourbillon — a CFB signature mechanism — is so-called as its peripheral mounting, neither mounted on the main plate nor connected with an overlying bridge, makes the complication appear to float in space.