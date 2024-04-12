Delhi-based streetwear brand, Fetus, launches its third collection

If you are someone who has an eye for clothing that has an interesting backstory to it, you would absolutely love Fetus. This narrative-driven streetwear brand works at the intersection of fashion, culture and technology. The story of the brand is told through the lens of the protagonist, Fetus, who was banished from his planet and now resides in Delhi. They recently rolled out their latest collection, Reveries and Vivek Mishra, chief design officer at Fetus, lets us in on everything you need to know.
Tell us about the new collection by Fetus?
The third and latest chapter in the life of Fetus, Reveries, is one where we have pushed the conventional idea of streetwear. The chapter consists of three separate pieces that come together to form an ensemble. The narrative here is built around the ideas of nostalgia and warmth. The bold cuts of the Chiron T-shirt, the flowy silhouette of the ‘Mnemosyne’ Pants and the familiar embrace of the accompanying cloak come together to form the Meu set.
Why did you decide to launch the collection in three chapter-based concepts and how are they related to each other?
Fetus is a narrative-driven streetwear brand, revolving around an alien protagonist of the same name. By a narrative, we mean a literal story. Like every story has chapters, Fetus’ story too is being released in chapters. Along with the streetwear collection that we launch, with every chapter we are crafting stories. These stories form parts of the bigger book. Consider it to be volumes of a grand mythological book. The first chapter, Banishment, dealt with the story of how Fetus ended up on Earth after being banished from his home planet, Whitna. On his way, he picked up certain relics in the form of garments, which are available on our website. The second chapter, Defiance, shows Fetus’ introduction to music in Delhi, through rap. The latest is about his relationship with Nonna back on his home planet when he was a child.
The clothing is shipped in a tin box along with an art book, a poster and a manifesto pin. How did that idea originate?
We know how much of a difference a great unboxing experience makes. The concept of shipping our clothing in a tin box, along with additional items such as an art book, posters, enamel pins, etc. originated from a desire to create a unique and memorable unboxing experience for customers. Since we don’t have a physical store, we were sure of the idea that the box had to feel like a store.
Can you take us through the colour palette used for the collection?
You can see a common theme in all our chapters and that is our love affair with the colour white. It continues in our third chapter as well, where we are using off-white. All the pieces in the chapter are cut from the same fabric. Without the distraction of colour(s), we can showcase the silhouette and the intricate embroidery of the pieces. All of this further strengthens the narrative of the third chapter as well.
What are the motifs that are particular to this collection?
In this chapter, we have made use of pixelated tech motifs that are indicative of events happening in the narrative.
Are you working on any new collections?
Yes, we are currently working on a new chapter which we are planning to launch sometime during April/May. This edit tackles the theme of companionship between Fetus and an unlikely friend.
INR 3,800 onwards. Available online.
