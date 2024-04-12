Delhi-based streetwear brand, Fetus, launches its third collection

Why did you decide to launch the collection in three chapter-based concepts and how are they related to each other?

Fetus is a narrative-driven streetwear brand, revolving around an alien protagonist of the same name. By a narrative, we mean a literal story. Like every story has chapters, Fetus’ story too is being released in chapters. Along with the streetwear collection that we launch, with every chapter we are crafting stories. These stories form parts of the bigger book. Consider it to be volumes of a grand mythological book. The first chapter, Banishment, dealt with the story of how Fetus ended up on Earth after being banished from his home planet, Whitna. On his way, he picked up certain relics in the form of garments, which are available on our website. The second chapter, Defiance, shows Fetus’ introduction to music in Delhi, through rap. The latest is about his relationship with Nonna back on his home planet when he was a child.