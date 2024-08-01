Couturier JJ Valaya’s fall-winter edit 'Muraqqa' celebrates three major Islamic art capitals

The House of Valaya’s new 60-piece fall-winter collection, Muraqqa, showcased at the recently concluded Hyundai ICWxFDCI, displayed a medley of rich textiles, fine crafts and elegant detailing. “The edit is inspired by the beautifully decorated albums from the Islamic world, which compiled poems, miniature paintings, and other artistic treasures. It honours the rich cultural heritage of three major Islamic art capitals, namely, Isfahan, Istanbul, and Delhi,” says JJ Valaya.

The edit traverses through three unique expressions -- Istanbul, inspired by a fusion based on intricately cut stencils of the Ottoman period, Isfahan, is where Persian carpets and miniature paintings rule albeit in a modern avatar, and Delhi, that heralds the intricacy of Mughal inlays. Fabrics range from custom woven silks to lush velvets with a glorious bank of silhouettes comprising lehengas, saris, evening jackets and outfits for women and sherwanis, Nehru jackets, bandhgala jackets and kurtas for men besides an assortment of stoles, shawls and other accessories for the season.