This Kolkata-based brand is going all out with its wedding collection
Brother–sister duo Krishnendu and Kasturika Ghosh have taken beaded jewellery to newer heights since the launch of their brand ABEO. From colourful, quirky, and thematic brooches, earrings, finger-rings and neckpieces, they have expanded to wedding jewellery; each piece painstakingly hand-crafted bead by bead by local artisans. Given the fact that brides and bridesmaids prefer to experiment with their looks in terms of accessories, beaded jewellery is one of the most sought-after option. From light chokers to heavy neckpieces, finger-rings, headbands and of course ear-rings, they have it all. As ABEO launches its wedding collection 2024-25, we speak to Krishnendu to know more about the collection, winter wedding styles, and more.
Excerpts…
Tell us about the wedding collection.
We have curated 61 unique pieces of Wedding jewellery this 2024-25 wedding season. Our wedding jewellery sets are carefully handmade by the Local Karigars of West Bengal. A set includes one Neckpiece, a pair of Earrings, a Ring and either a Bracelet or Hathphool.
What did you keep in mind while designing it?
What sets our jewellery apart from other handmade jewellery brands is the way we have blended ancestral techniques with modern aesthetics. The journey started with honouring the rich heritage of India. The vast collection also means that it can accommodate every special ceremony including Wedding, Party, Birthdays, and other Social Gatherings.
What prominent motifs and colours are trending this season?
We believe that every piece of jewellery should tell a story, echoing the dreams and aspirations of an Indian Woman. From Jaipur to Varanasi, from Kutch to Kolhapur, we gather inspiration from the colours and Patterns of their extraordinary work. The traditional work on Kundan, Polki and Meenakari jewellery offered us with some fantastic examples of how art is admired across the globe.
What is that one essential for brides and bridesmaids this season?
This wedding season, Bride and Bridesmaids can go with these 3 special looks First, The Statement Neckpiece: Oversized Chokers adorned with intricate Jadau work that complements her Lehenga. Dark Maroon or Dark Green would work wonders in the After Wedding Parties.
Second, Neckpiece as Maang Tikka - Any bright Kundan work of jewellery will work with Heavily work Benarasi saris.
Third, Bangles and Haath Phool - Floral patterned Bangles and Haath Phool can offer a unique twist to adorn the hands. To match the overall aesthetics, Bride can choose a minimalistic choice of Lehenga or Saree.
Are you open to customisation?
We are definitely open to customisation. We can offer several design ranges - heavy beads work, different embroidery patterns of resham etc. A buyer can customise colours, work complexity and set pieces like only Neckpiece or only earrings.
The trend of re-wearing wedding outfits and jewellery is slowly emerging. How can these statement pieces be styled all year round, apart from the wedding itself?
We are aware of this trend, and wholeheartedly welcome it. Being a slow fashion brand, we put significant time and effort into each piece of jewellery. When we encourage the single use of a jeweller, we are disrespecting the bonding of craftsmanship and creativity. Sustainable fashion calls for a change in mindset and a conscious choice in everyday lifestyle.
Available online. Price on Request.