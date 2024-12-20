This Kolkata-based brand is going all out with its wedding collection

A

This wedding season, Bride and Bridesmaids can go with these 3 special looks First, The Statement Neckpiece: Oversized Chokers adorned with intricate Jadau work that complements her Lehenga. Dark Maroon or Dark Green would work wonders in the After Wedding Parties.

Second, Neckpiece as Maang Tikka - Any bright Kundan work of jewellery will work with Heavily work Benarasi saris.

Third, Bangles and Haath Phool - Floral patterned Bangles and Haath Phool can offer a unique twist to adorn the hands. To match the overall aesthetics, Bride can choose a minimalistic choice of Lehenga or Saree.